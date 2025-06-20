Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar on OTT, content, and industry shift: Only original ideas work

"I enjoy playing original characters caught in complex situations as our audience always connects with that,” says Shriya Pilgaonkar, who finds herself gravitating towards such roles more often than “straight romantic ones”. “Ishq-mohobbat se zyada yeh roles somehow finds me,” she says. Actor Shriya Pilaonkar(Instagram)

The 36-year-old, who has featured in web shows including Taaza Khabar, Guilty Minds and more recently Chhal Kapat - The Deception, credits the OTT space for significantly shaping her career.

“Streamers have given space to well-written women characters on screen and, of course, they have massive reach,” she explains, adding, “Also OTT helped bring about a shift in the definition of a star to someone relatable rather than unapproachable, which is a win for actors who value content.”

Of late, there’s a noticeable lull in the entertainment scene, particularly at the box office, with fewer new releases and a struggle to attract audiences to theatres. Shriya opines, “I view it as a period of evolution. Yes, the commercial aspect has been hit and theatrical footfall has decreased, no doubt, because audiences want original content. They are done with remakes as most are already on television.

She emphasises that well-received projects with good content prove that, “authentic stories and creativity never go to waste and that’s what I have always believed”.

Talking about the tough phase in the industry, Shriya says, “At present, the industry is in a trial and error phase. In fact, two or three of my projects that were all set for filming were halted and I was clueless.” She hopes this is merely a temporary phase and the industry will overcome. Stressing on the importance of authentic content, she continues, “We have seen a time of unlimited content, good, bad, all of it but only original ideas work.”

She also feels that good content often suffers due to insufficient marketing. “Good content should be supported equally by the media and audiences,” she asserts, suggesting that a little appreciation on social media can go a long way for all.