Actor Siddhant Karnick’s Southeast Asia Ride: It took me longer to take off my helmet than it did to cross into Malaysia

Having clocked over 2,00,000 kilometers on two wheels since he first straddled a motorcycle at age 16, actor Siddhant Karnick recently achieved an extraordinary feat: riding a motorcycle across international borders in Southeast Asia. “For me, it was more of an emotional run; first, it was my first after my accident last year, and after ages, I went out on such a trip of sorts with my elder brother.”

Actor Siddhant Karnick’s Southeast Asia Ride

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The milestone journey kicked off in Singapore with his elder brother—an IT professional and fellow biking enthusiast. “He had two motorcycles and was preparing to sell one. Before parting with the machine as I was there for my sister-in-law’s fashion exhibition, so randomly he offered me an opportunity no true rider could refuse: an epic cross-border expedition from Singapore straight into Malaysia.”

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Reflecting on the experience of crossing an international border on a motorcycle, “In India I have rode extensively so have my experience huge back home, but crossing an international border here was just something else,” he recalls. “By the time we reached the border, it was late in the evening. I was amazed usually crossing international borders takes hours. Here, on a motorcycle, I kept my helmet on, went through the scanner, and was cleared within a span of six minutes! It took me longer to take off my helmet than it did to cross into Malaysia.”

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{{^usCountry}} From Singapore, the duo embarked on a relentless 2,000-kilometer round trip on high-speed highways. Their first stop was the heritage city of Malacca, followed by a steep climb north into the tea plantations of the Cameron Highlands. “It was hard, heavy, and fast riding. The permissible speed limit was 110 km/h, but the tarmac was so pristine no potholes, fresh fruit stalls at every stop—that at times we were doing 130, 140, 150 km/h. We covered a thousand kilometers a day, taking two days to reach and two days to return.” What makes this feat even more significant for the seasoned rider and actor is that it marked his first major long-distance expedition following a severe accident last year, which required surgery and a titanium knee replacement. “I just didn't think on those lines at all except that my metal knee implant beeped at check points, (laughs).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From Singapore, the duo embarked on a relentless 2,000-kilometer round trip on high-speed highways. Their first stop was the heritage city of Malacca, followed by a steep climb north into the tea plantations of the Cameron Highlands. “It was hard, heavy, and fast riding. The permissible speed limit was 110 km/h, but the tarmac was so pristine no potholes, fresh fruit stalls at every stop—that at times we were doing 130, 140, 150 km/h. We covered a thousand kilometers a day, taking two days to reach and two days to return.” What makes this feat even more significant for the seasoned rider and actor is that it marked his first major long-distance expedition following a severe accident last year, which required surgery and a titanium knee replacement. “I just didn't think on those lines at all except that my metal knee implant beeped at check points, (laughs).” {{/usCountry}}

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“My brother sponsored the entire trip—from fuel and stay to food. And for the first time, I could take a backseat from my ego,” Karnick admits. “I am a far more experienced rider than him, and that usually comes with a certain amount of ghamand (pride). But he’s lived in Singapore for eight or nine years now; he knows the rules of the road and the strict local laws. I was humbled.”

About his riding experience in the foreign land, he adds, “When I ride, I don't like any technology; I ride so I can disconnect. My brother rides with intercoms, music, and GPS. So this time, our helmets were connected and we could talk to each other. Hearing his voice in my helmet brought a different namrata (humility) to our conversations.”

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The ride also served as both a personal triumph and a brotherhood bonding experience. “I wouldn’t just say it was the time of my life—it was a chance to dig deeper into the relationship between two brothers,” he reflects. “We both carry a lot of angst. He lives abroad, like it happens between siblings in such scenarios, an undercurrent that did build up over 20 years. On the surface, our first-night discussion became an argument about motorcycles because we have completely different personalities and riding styles but the shared riding obsession with two wheels provided the perfect canvas to bridge that 20-year distance for time being.”

“During the day, we would be enjoying that passion, and because of it, it allowed us to enter into our conflicts a lot easier and find a resolution better,” Karnick shares. “Siblings are like that I can't say, 'Look, this is over, now life is good.' Something else will come, but at least we got deeper in our relationship.”

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In parallel, Karnick has been riding high on international acclaim, having co-produced and starred in The Diggers, a French short film shot in Paris. “I learned that no one is going to make a picture for me; I have to make my own. The risk paid off: The Diggers racked up international awards, including a Best Actor win at the MTPIFF (Montpellier Independent Film Festival).”