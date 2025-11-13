Akon India Tour 2025| The pop icon's Mumbai concert to feature one of India's youngest boy bands, OutStation

R&B, hip-hop, and pop artist Akon is set to bring his three-city India tour to Mumbai, where one of the country's youngest boy bands, OutStation, will open for him. The five-member group is thrilled to perform before the internationally renowned Senegalese-American artist at the Goregaon stop on November 16. Mashaal Shaikh, Shayan Pattem, Hemang Singh, Bhuvan Shetty and Kurien Sebastian

For the young artists, this is a big opportunity. Reflecting on the show, the band states, “Akon is a cultural icon, a voice that has resonated across generations in India. It feels surreal that we will be opening for him; he has been one of our favourite artists. The way he has embraced our country and its music is a matter of pride. To share the stage as one of his supporting acts is a huge honour and a defining moment for us.”

The band’s mentor, songwriter Savan Kotecha—a 17-time Grammy nominee—shared details on the performance. "The band will open with a thoughtfully curated set-list featuring a blend of originals along with a cover, promising an unforgettable prelude to Akon’s mainstage performance," he adds.

This upcoming performance with Akon marks a seismic leap for the band, who have amassed a strong following in just a few months. Their highly anticipated debut single is set to release in November, timed to follow their landmark appearance with Akon’s tour in India, further cementing their trajectory as trailblazers of the teen pop movement in the country.

The band, composed of five talents: Bhuvan Shetty (22, Udupi), Hemang Singh (20, Prayagraj), Mashaal Shaikh (21, Goa), Kurien Sebastian (20, Delhi), and Shayan Pattem (17, Hyderabad)—all trained in singing and various musical instruments—love to be tagged as 'local dreamers to national sensations'.

The band, which came together for the debut concert Prom Night in Mumbai, has built a dedicated fan base, leading to collaborations with artists such as Anuv Jain, Akshath, and Bharat Chandak.