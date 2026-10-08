Akshay Kumar mourns the death of Welcome co-star Nana Patekar: ‘It’s hard to believe you're gone, Nana ji'

Actor Akshay Kumar has mourned the sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering their work together in the much-loved comedy film Welcome and their more recent collaboration in the film Housefull 5.

A still from Welcome.

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Taking to X on Thursday, Akshay recalled Patekar as one of those rare actors who could command attention without trying too hard.

“Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own,” Akshay wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Akshay specifically remembered working with Patekar on Welcome, the 2007 comedy in which the two shared screen space alongside Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat. Nana’s portrayal of Uday Shetty became one of the most iconic performances of the film, while Akshay played Rajiv. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay specifically remembered working with Patekar on Welcome, the 2007 comedy in which the two shared screen space alongside Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat. Nana’s portrayal of Uday Shetty became one of the most iconic performances of the film, while Akshay played Rajiv. {{/usCountry}}

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“I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close,” Akshay wrote.

Akshay further described Patekar as “truly one of a kind” and said it was difficult to come to terms with his death.

“It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say,” he added.

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Patekar’s death has left the Hindi film industry mourning the loss of one of its most acclaimed performers, whose career spanned decades.