Akshay Kumar opens up about spooky incident at home: ‘My son pointed at nothing and asked someone to leave…’

Akshay Kumar is known for speaking candidly about his life, and during a recent appearance, the actor opened up about a chilling experience that left him questioning the idea of the supernatural. The revelation comes as he gears up for his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla , a romantic horror-comedy set to release on April 10, 2026.

‘We used to live in a house where…’ Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Akshay was asked if he believes in ghosts. While he maintained that such phenomena are not scientifically proven, he shared a personal incident that made him reconsider. Recalling a time when he lived in another house, Akshay said his wife, Twinkle Khanna, often felt there was something unusual in the space.

“We used to live in a house where my wife would always tell me, ‘There’s something here.’ My son Aarav was around four or five years old at the time, and I would tell her, ‘Tina, you’re educated, how can you say such things?’ But she insisted she had heard a lady walking inside the house,” he said.

At first, the actor dismissed it—until an incident involving his son left him stunned. “One day, my son was lying down and suddenly pointed somewhere and said, ‘Don’t stay here, go away, you leave.’ I asked him, ‘Who are you talking to?’ For a couple of seconds, even I was shocked,” he recalled. “My wife said, ‘See, I told you, there’s someone. Even your son is talking to someone. There is something.’”

Reflecting on the experience, Akshay said he remains open-minded about the possibility of unseen forces. “So I presume maybe such things do exist, some kind of supernatural power or energy. People say that some individuals are surrounded by positive energy, while others attract negativity. There is always some kind of energy around us,” he added.

About Bhooth Bangla The film marks his reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan after 16 years. The duo last collaborated on Khatta Meetha (2010). Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav. The film also marks the posthumous screen appearance of veteran actor Asrani, who passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84.

With a release date for April 10, the film is set to clash with Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. It may also face competition from Dhurandhar 2, which is expected to still be performing strongly in theatres.