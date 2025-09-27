Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan share thoughts about ‘falling for someone your friend dated’ on Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle

This week, a new and exciting Indian talk show premiered on OTT, hosted by two of the sharpest women of Bollywood. Yes, we are talking about Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle , headlined by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. For their first episode, the gorgeous girls invited two beloved Khans of the industry — do mastaane Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and Mr Perfectionist spilled many beans on the show, giving audiences several revelations from Salman wanting to have kids to Aamir talking about his failed relationships. Well, the next episode promises to be even more fun, with old friends and former co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reuniting.

Much to the delight of fans, makers dropped a sneak peek of the next Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle episode at the end of the first episode starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. In the second episode, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will come together again, 6 years after their last film Kalank (2019). In a viral clip of the teaser, VD mimics Alia when she stumbles, leaving everyone in splits. This is followed by a glimpse of the games they play on the show. But the real fun begins when Twinkle Khanna asks their opinion on falling for someone your friend dated in the past. While Alia and Kajol feel it's fine, Varun goes and stands by Twinkle on what looks like the ‘against’ side.

Alia hilariously trolls Varun, commanding him to change his side. In the viral video, she says, “I think VD you should quickly come and stand here, because you are being very hypocritical. Come and stand here right now!” Now what could that mean? Swiftly moving on — Alia pretending to be bossy with Varun leaves Kajol laughing. Initially, Varun says, “I've not dated any friends.” However, he goes on to add, “You are killing it on this show!”

Alia and Varun began their acting careers together with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. It will be fun to witness their long due reunion on Twinkle and Kajol’s show.