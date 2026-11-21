Actor Amit Sadh, who stars in the recently released film Pratap and has had a string of OTT releases, opens up about independent cinema and its challenges.

Actor Amit Sadh

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With Pratap screening on limited screens (280 shows in India and around 100 overseas), Sadh says it’s becoming increasingly difficult for indie films to get a theatrical release.

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“In today’s scenario, if the movie is released in a theatre, it is a very big thing! Getting a perfect release window and screens is very tough for an independent filmmaker,” says the 47-year-old, who returned to theatres after Gold (2018) and Super 30 (2019).

However, the actor is happy that films like Main Waapas Aaunga, Hanuman Ansh and Pyre have found an audience. “Yes, there are films whose shows have increased, but this rarely happens. Only word of mouth and luck can make it happen! Magic can happen, but only if people watch the film. We can just do good work to the best of our ability and then leave the rest to destiny and move ahead.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Kai Po Che! (2013) actor terms his recent release as a very honest work by director Sachin Shroff. “It’s a story of karma and redemption which has been beautifully weaved in the film. For me it was also very interesting to see such a powerful person who is no longer a favourite of the system so what happens to him. Interestingly, it’s a viral reel turned upside down and lands him in jail! I loved the duality that on one side he is a President awardee, and his 10-year-old son terms him as a criminal…which was very painful!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kai Po Che! (2013) actor terms his recent release as a very honest work by director Sachin Shroff. “It’s a story of karma and redemption which has been beautifully weaved in the film. For me it was also very interesting to see such a powerful person who is no longer a favourite of the system so what happens to him. Interestingly, it’s a viral reel turned upside down and lands him in jail! I loved the duality that on one side he is a President awardee, and his 10-year-old son terms him as a criminal…which was very painful!” {{/usCountry}}

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While the actor featured in OTT projects like Avrodh, Duranga, Jeet Ki Zidd and three seasons of Breathe, he maintains that theatrical releases remain important for actors. His series …Zidd was recently made into a film and released on OTT. He featured in web films including Shakuntala Devi and Pune Highway.

“While OTT gave us a lot of work and love, the thrill of the 70mm screen is always there for actors. It’s great that big films like Ramayana are working, but then small films should also get a fair chance to survive!” he says.

15 years in industry does he get butterflies in his stomach? “I will somehow get butterflies in my stomach with everything I do. First of all, I am in the best of the profession and very happy to be here to be able to do what I love most. I am grateful for everything that happens – I am travelling, riding a bike or anything,” he ends.