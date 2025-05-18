Amit Sadh ‘got really mad’ after director was rude to him, Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh on Kai Po Che set: I quit film

Actor Amit Sadh started his career with Kai Po Che. He was praised for his performance in the film and gained recognition in the industry. In a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha, Amit spoke about how he wanted to quit the film after just his first day on set, as the director was rude to him. (Also Read: Amit Sadh reacts to call for boycott on Pakistani artistes in India after Pahalgam attack: ‘Country comes first’ Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rajkummar Rao's still from Kai Po Che!

Why Amit Sadh left Kai Po Che! after day one

Amit recalled being very reactive and sensitive, and said, “I got Kai Po Che and we went for the first reading. I think Gattoo (Abhishek Kapoor) had just received some bad news about an actress leaving the film, and he was a bit… whatever. So I, Sushant, and Rajkummar were reading, and I have an elder brother syndrome, a Godfather syndrome, and I’m very protective of the people around me. We were reading, and Gattoo must have been in a bad mood. He came up to us and said, ‘What are you guys doing? There’s no emotion in this.’ I got really mad and asked him, ‘How are you talking to us like that?’ He said, ‘This is how reading is done'.”

He added, “I came back home that day and said, ‘I’m not going to do this film because Gattoo was rude to us,’ and I quit the film. They tried casting someone else, and it didn’t work out; they said, ‘We want Amit back.’ We bumped into each other a week later, and he asked me if I had other work or even a house or a car. I said no, and he said, ‘Then why did you quit the film?’” He revealed that they later met and sorted out their differences. Amit also admitted that he used to have a very bad temper and was quite violent.

About Kai Po Che

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures, the sports drama was adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film also marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood debut and featured Rajkummar Rao in a lead role. It received acclaim from both critics and audiences and became a commercial success.

Amit Sadh's upcoming film

Amit will next be seen in the movie Pune Highway. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the film also stars Jim Sarbh, Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnis, Ketaki Narayan, and Sudeep Modak. It premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2024 and is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 23.