Amit Sadh reacts to call for boycott on Pakistani artistes in India after Pahalgam attack: ‘Country comes first’

Following the ghastly attack on tourists in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its 2019 directive to ban Pakistani artistes in India. Actor Amit Sadh reacted to the news while promoting his upcoming film. (Also Read: Amid boycott calls, songs of Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal removed from YouTube) Amit Sadh reacts to the call for a ban on Pakistani artistes in India after the Pahalgam attack.

Amit Sadh on Pakistani artistes ban in India

Reacting to FWICE's decision, Amit, during the promotions of his film Pune Highway, told ANI, "Country comes first. I believe in the government. I believe in the people who are running the country and the decisions that they take. Sometimes, there is no right or wrong in life. So I believe in the government. I believe in the actions they think they have to take for our nation."

Push for boycott from film federation after Pahalgam attack

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees had pushed for a boycott of Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. And now, after the Pahalgam attack, the organisation renewed its directive. Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen sharply since the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

Calling for a complete ban on Pakistani artists, FWICE General Secretary Ashoke Dubey said, "Since this is a matter of national interest, the nation comes first. The continuous attacks, including the recent one in Pahalgam on our tourists, are shameful. We have again issued a press release stating that if any of our members are found working with Pakistani artists or technicians, we will take action against them and stop working with them."

Ashoke further mentioned that letters are being sent to all associations linked with FWICE. He went on to say that they have also written to the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister to issue a notification stating that if any Indian member works with Pakistani artists, a case of treason should be filed against them.