Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal may miss release after Pahalgam terror attack; theatres wary of taking 'film with Pak actor'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's comeback to the Indian screens may just be a bit more delayed now. His first Hindi film in years - Abir Gulaal - was set to release on May 9, but now sources say that the release date may be pushed as exhibitors are worried about its fate due to the Pahalgam terror attack. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam reignited calls to boycott Pakistani artists and their movies. Caught in the crosshairs is Abir Gulaal, which also stars Vaani Kapoor. (Also read: Vaani Kapoor breaks silence on Pahalgam terror attack amid Abir Gulaal boycott calls: ‘I’m numb’)

Theatres wary of taking film with a Pakistani actor

With the mood of the nation extremely anti-Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack, exhibitors are wary of screening Abir Gulaal. Sources tell HT that exhibitors do not want to take the film, fearing backlash. “The production house is trying to negotiate with them, but it looks unlikely that Abir Gulaal will release on May 9 for now. The film's release may be pushed back till things are sorted. But when that will happen is uncertain as theatres do not want to take a film with a Pakistani actor now,” informs our source.

Film workers' body calls for ban on Abir Gulaal

In a statement on Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

“Despite the ongoing directive, we’ve been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world,” the FWICE said.

The original directive had been issued in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The Pahalgam terror attack and Abir Gulaal

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The attack and the backlash to it has led to the Indian government taking several measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

On Wednesday, Abir Gulaal was trending on social media, with the hashtag #boycottAbirGulaal. “If govt is serious, they must ban the film 'Abir Gulaal'... They deserve a full-fledged boycott,” a social media user wrote on X.

This isn't the first time a film starring Fawad is facing issues in India. In 2016, following the Uri terror attack, Pakistani artists were barred from working in the Indian film and music industry. At the time, Fawad, then rising in popularity in India, had faced issues for his supporting role in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Johar issued an apology and stated that he will not work with a Pakistani artist in future.

(With PTI inputs)