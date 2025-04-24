Vaani Kapoor breaks silence on Pahalgam terror attack amid Abir Gulaal boycott calls: ‘I’m numb’

Amid criticism around working with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal, actor Vaani Kapoor has come out to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. She has shared that the horrifying attack has left her numb and speechless. Also read: Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali’s daughters were in Pahalgam two days before terror attack: ‘This is crazy’ Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram to share her views.

Vaani Kapoor condemns Pahalgam attack

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to react to the incident, and penned an emotional note. She wrote, “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families."

Vaani's Insta post.

Her statement comes amid growing criticism and boycott calls surrounding her upcoming film Abir Gulaal.

Abir Gulaal faces boycott calls

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Vaani’s film has been under fire in the virtual world, with widespread calls for a boycott. Social media users are expressing anger over Indian artists collaborating with Pakistani talent during such turbulent times. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is scheduled to release on May 9.

Amid escalating tensions, Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, voiced strong objections to the film's release. He said, “This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time...these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work Pakistanis. They come up with bulls*t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think ‘agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh fk it, I don’t care’, but if this film’s heroine or makers’ family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn’t have worked (with Fawad).”

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also took a firm stance: “We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film)”.

About the attack

At least 26 people lost their lives when terrorists descended from the hills in the picturesque valley area and opened fire at the tourists present there on Tuesday afternoon, in what turned out to be one of the deadliest terror attack in Kashmir. The incident happened on Tuesday at 3 pm when the terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.