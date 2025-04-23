Pahalgam terror attack: Film federation heads oppose Fawad Khan starrer Abir Gulaal's release; netizens call for boycott

The upcoming film Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has been at the centre of controversy since its teaser dropped on April 1. The backlash intensified following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday, where four terrorists opened fire, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. The film has drawn criticism and boycott calls due to the casting of Pakistani actor Fawad. Poster of Abir Gulal

Amid escalating tensions, Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, voiced strong objections to the film's release: “This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time...these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work Pakistanis. They come up with bulls***t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think ‘agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f**k it, I don’t care’, but if this film’s heroine or makers’ family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn’t have worked (with Fawad).”

Ashoke also criticised Indian cricketers for playing matches against Pakistan in Dubai, like the Champions Trophy game held earlier this year. “People from our country go to London and Dubai to perform with Pakistani artists, same with cricket. Bol do nahi khelna cricket! Woh bandook se maar rahe hain, aur hum bat ball ke saath khel rahe hain unke saath. Public naraaz hai, aur bahar nikalke maaregi cricketers, artists, aur singers ko, things have reached a saturation point," he says, adding, "We will issue an order that anyone who works with Pakistani artists, will be boycotted by the industry.”

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also took a firm stance: “We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film).”

Meanwhile, internet users have also begun calling for boycott of Abir Gulaal:

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is scheduled to release on May 9.