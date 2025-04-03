Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback Abir Gulal sparks row, film body heads say ‘will issue a non-cooperation diktat’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is set to return to Hindi cinema with Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, nine years after his last release, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Pakistani artistes were banned in India following the 2016 Uri attacks. In 2023, the Bombay High Court ruled against a petition that aimed to ban Pakistani artistes from working or performing in India. However, the industry and some political bodies are against the comeback of artistes from Pakistan. Abir Gulaal’s poster

Also read: Fawad Khan's film with Vaani Kapoor faces trouble? MNS leader says will not let Abir Gulaal release in Maharashtra

Sandeep Deshpande, city chief, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). told us, "Our stand is very clear. We will not entertain any movie that has Pakistani artistes. And if such a film is released, we will agitate the MNS way."

Ameya Khopkar, a spokesperson for MNS, wrote on X, "Humein aaj hi iss film ke release ki jaankari mili. Lekin hum saaf taur par yeh keh rahe hain ki hum iss film ko Maharashtra mein release nahin hone denge."

We reached out to producer Vivek B Agrawal and Vaani's team, but there was no response from either.

Meanwhile, we spoke to various film federation and film body heads, and experts on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood with Abir Gulaal. Here's what they said:

ASHOKE PANDIT (President, Indian Film & Television Directors' Association)

"We are still facing attacks by Pakistan. This is insensitive on the part of certain people in this industry. If they keep supporting Pakistanis, the federation will work out a system in which they will have to suffer a backlash. We can't do anything legally, but we are contemplating action against the Indians and artistes who have worked on this film, including the heroine (actor Vaani Kapoor), by issuing a non-cooperation diktat.

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Fawad Khan were meant to lead Dhoom Dhaam? Aditya Dhar reveals it all

ABHIJIT IYER MITRA (Senior Fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies): "You think the producers didn't know that getting a Pakistani actor at this time will be problematic? They know what's happening, they do it to stoke controversies.”

MAJOR GAURAV ARYA (Retired Army officer): "There are strong objections from my side. There are terrorist activities happening in Jammu and Kashmir. In the past too, Pakistan has caused so much damage to India. The film industry does not see the morally wrong side of this. We should just be honest to our soldiers and say, 'Your life doesn't matter... We are fooling them when we make a film with Fawad Khan.

BN TIWARI (President, Federation of Western India Cine Employees): "Fawad Khan se dushmani nahin hai, Pakistani artistes se hai. We strongly oppose this film, and if our artistes work with them, we will stop them. Now that this film has been shot, we will issue a letter to the Indians involved in the project.”