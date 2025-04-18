Fawad Khan can’t take his eyes off Vaani Kapoor and her sexy thumkas in Abir Gulaal song Angreji Rangrasiya; watch

When it was announced that Fawad Khan is making his much-awaited comeback to Bollywood with Vaani Kapoor, fans were intrigued. While one segment of the internet celebrated Fawad's return, the other half wondered what his onscreen chemistry with Vaani would be like after getting a taste from the teaser of their film Abir Gulaal. Well, after Arijit Singh's very romantic Khudaya Ishq, makers have now released the second track which is a fun dance song titled Angreji Rangrasiya that gives us a good look at their flirty chemistry. And let us tell you in advance, you are in for a treat! Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal

Helmed by Amit Trivedi, Chotu Khan and Akanksha Sethi, Angreji Rangrasiya begins with an excited Vaani Kapoor reaching an event on her two-wheeler wearing a leather jacket and helmet. But when she enters the venue, she's dressed in a beautiful mustard yellow ghagra choli. She is pulled in to dance with the performers and that's where the magic begins. As we hear the soulful Rajasthani folk song paired with foot-tapping dance beats, Vaani joins the dancers on the floor just in time! In time for what? Fawad's stylish entry. The man is smitten by Vaani, and leaves us gushing over his intense yet subtle expressions.

Not just Fawad but you too will be unable to take your eyes off Vaani as she takes over the dance floor with her graceful moves and oh so sexy thumkas. She catches every beat with a thumka, leaving us wanting more. At the end, Fawad and Vaani enjoy some light flirting, which is sure to get audiences even more excited to witness this pair on the silver screen. Fans are now flooding the comment section with love and praises. Gushing over Fawad, one social media user shared, “That screen presence is unmatched!,” whereas another comment read, “Excited to see her chemistry with Fawad 🔥.” Another comment read, “This is a whole new side of Vaani and I’m here for it!”

Abir Gulaal is all set to arrive in theatres on May 9.