Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali’s daughters were in Pahalgam two days before terror attack: ‘This is crazy’

Ida Ali and Aaliyah Kashyap shocked

Ida and Aaliyah, who share a close bond, took to social media to express shock about the incident. They were recently on a vacation to Kashmir and had also shared a series of pictures from their visit to Pahalgam. They were on a holiday with their respective partners.

Aaliyah took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "This is crazy; we were just here 2 days ago. Praying for all the victims, their families, and all the people affected. This is heartbreaking".

Aaliyah's post.

Aaliyah was with her husband Shane Gregoire, while Ida was with her boyfriend Krish Agrawal.

Ida also paid tribute to the victims of the attack, sharing a heartfelt post that conveyed her condolences and thoughts for those affected by the tragic incident. She wrote, “My heart goes out to all the victims and their families”.

They were at the same location vacationing together a few days ago. They even released a YouTube video sharing about their experience in Kashmir. Earlier, Aaliyah referred her trip to Pahalgam and Kashmir as 'Heaven on Earth’.

About the Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday, visitors were enjoying their holidays when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Pahalgam's Baisaran, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack occurred at around 3 pm on Tuesday, prompting security forces to rush to the area upon hearing gunshots. Twenty-six people, mostly civilians, were killed, and 20 others were injured.

After learning about the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the act. He wrote on X, “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and will only grow stronger”. PM Modi also cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi on Wednesday.