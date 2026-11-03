Amrita Arora reacts to speculation that she took Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss: I have been petite since …

Actor Amrita Arora Ladak recently summed up her transformation in one word on Instagram: “Redemption”. The picture she shared hinted at a significant physical change, but the actor tells us it was about much more than losing weight. “It was about the emotional and physical journey I have been through to reach a place where I am just so happy to be in. I have got myself back to what and where I want to be,” the actor, known for films such as Golmaal Returns (2008) and Kambakkht Ishq (2009), tells HT City in a conversation.

Amrita Arora, before and after

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The 45-year-old reveals she has lost 14 kg over the past few months. “I took it as a challenge for myself. I was the worst version of myself for two to three years,” she says.

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Her transformation has also sparked speculation about the use of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. Speaking about it, she adds, “Sadly, it has come at a time when all these words are flying around. I’ve been extremely petite since my early days, and throughout my career… even after having two kids. It was only 2023 that I kind of fell off the rails and that is what stuck weirdly most with people.”

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{{^usCountry}} Unfazed by the speculation, she adds, “I let people say what they want to because they are going to say things regardless. It’s all good.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unfazed by the speculation, she adds, “I let people say what they want to because they are going to say things regardless. It’s all good.” {{/usCountry}}

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Amrita married businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009, and the couple has two sons, Azaan, 16 and Rayaan, 14