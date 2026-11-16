Ananya Panday on the nepotism debate: I am proud to be my father's daughter; thank God every day I get to live my dream

Lazy, entitled and unwilling to put in the hours? Ananya Panday isn’t buying the stereotypes surrounding Gen Z. The 28-year-old actor, speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, had a spirited defence of her generation.

Ananya Panday

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“I think Gen Z is badnaam for no reason honestly!” she said, adding that the younger generation simply defines success differently. “Just the definition of success is different. Maybe for the old generation, while growing up, there was only one kind of success. You had to follow a certain path to get that. Gen Z is a little different. I thrive on chaos, love working for as many hours as possible. But maybe someone else in my generation is equally successful and doesn’t work as hard. That’s their way of doing it," she added.

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The conversation inevitably turned to nepotism, a debate that has followed Ananya since her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2 (2019). But the actor isn’t shying away from her privilege or her father, actor Chunky Panday’s legacy.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think there’s no point in not acknowledging it. I am very proud to be my father’s daughter. I don’t ever not want to be associated with Chunky Panday, so I don’t want to have any negative connotation with that association,” she said, adding, “Contrary to whatever people may believe about me, I wake up every day and thank God I get to live my dream. I am lucky, privileged.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think there’s no point in not acknowledging it. I am very proud to be my father’s daughter. I don’t ever not want to be associated with Chunky Panday, so I don’t want to have any negative connotation with that association,” she said, adding, “Contrary to whatever people may believe about me, I wake up every day and thank God I get to live my dream. I am lucky, privileged.” {{/usCountry}}

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As for the current atmosphere of fear in the film industry post the threats issued to Tiger Shroff, Ananya said, “It’s very scary. This will make people less lax about safety measures for everyone involved; I don’t think it’s just about actors’ safety, but crowds’ safety too.”