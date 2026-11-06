It's giving Rani Mukerji from Shava Shava: Ananya Panday recreates iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party
Inspired by Rani Mukerji’s look in Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ananya Panday wore a shimmering lehenga by Manish Malhotra to his Diwali party.
Rani Mukerji may have had a cameo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but her iconic looks from the movie are still the mood board for many during the festive season. Ananya Panday, who has always been a fan of the movie, recreated one of Rani's most iconic looks—the silver sequin lehenga from the song Say Shava Shava—for Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash last night. The designer, who worked on the 2001 film, had also created Rani's look.
Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's top 5 iconic saree serves: From latest red Diwali look to her Cannes debut in canary yellow drape
Ananya Panday's Shava Shava moment
On November 5, Ananya Panday and her stylist, Priyanka Kapadia, took to Instagram Stories to post a collage of Rani Mukerji's lehenga from Shava Shava, with the caption “Mood tonight,” and tagged Manish Malhotra. After hinting at the inspiration behind the look, they posted videos of Ananya in a modern take on the iconic sequinned lehenga, dancing to the song.
Check out Ananya's outfit below:
The beauty is in the details
Ananya Panday's lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, also created by the designer himself, comes decked in sequins—a signature element of his collection. The shimmery ensemble features a bralette blouse, a mermaid skirt, and a dupatta. It takes a lot of inspiration from Rani's lehenga, including a jewelled belt on the waist, spaghetti straps and a midriff-baring cropped hem for the blouse, and open tresses, but with a modern twist.
Decoding the lehenga
The super-cropped bralette blouse features a plunging neckline with an infinity-style design, a midriff-baring length, sequin embellishments, and a tailored fit. Meanwhile, the lehenga comes with a fit-and-flare mermaid silhouette, a low waistline, shimmering sequin embellishments, and a dainty, metallic-jewelled belt right below the navel. An organza dupatta draped over the arms rounded off Ananya's outfit.
The styling
For jewels, Priyanka and Ananya went for statement-making, minimal diamond jewels, including a single-row necklace decked with cushion-cut diamonds. She paired the statement piece with jhumkis earrings and emerald-cut diamond rings. For her hair, she left her tresses loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves to add definition and falling on her shoulders to create a dreamy look.
Lastly, for the glam, Ananya opted for darkened brows, brown eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner on the upper and lower lids, a glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.