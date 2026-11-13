Anu Malik on music today: Virality is not what makes a song timeless

With artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly being used in music production, composer Anu Malik believes technology can assist musicians but cannot replace the originality that goes into creating a song. Having spent over five decades in the industry, he feels composers must not allow AI to dictate their creative process, especially at a time when the focus on viral hits and experimentation with sound is growing.

Virality is not what makes a song timeless: Anu Malik on music today

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“AI is recreating what has been done by various composers and lyricists over the years. You say, give me a song like so-and-so composer and words like so-and-so lyric writer. It just gets that kind of feel, but it doesn't create something absolutely new. It's called AI-assisted. It's your assistant, not your original score that's coming out,” he says. Malik advises composers to use AI as a tool without becoming dependent on it. “Use it well and only to a point where it assists you, but don't let it rule you. Don't fall into the trap of saying, ‘I don't need to create, this is creating for me’,” he adds.

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{{^usCountry}} For Malik, the creative process still begins with understanding the lyrics and the film's story. He says he goes back to a script repeatedly before deciding what kind of music a particular situation calls for. “I work out of the lyrics. Work with, understand the situation. Until I understand the situation, I can't even create. For all the films I've done, I've read the script again and again to understand what kind of songs I will create and how I can create a song that will stand the test of time,” he elaborates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Malik, the creative process still begins with understanding the lyrics and the film's story. He says he goes back to a script repeatedly before deciding what kind of music a particular situation calls for. “I work out of the lyrics. Work with, understand the situation. Until I understand the situation, I can't even create. For all the films I've done, I've read the script again and again to understand what kind of songs I will create and how I can create a song that will stand the test of time,” he elaborates. {{/usCountry}}

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However, with new songs being released every day, Malik feels the growing emphasis on experimentation and sound production sometimes takes attention away from lyrics. “There's a lot of experimentation going on in terms of sound and music production. There is a point when they're not paying a lot of attention to great lyrics,” he says. For the composer, a song's lasting appeal lies in its ability to connect with listeners. “People remember great songs with great words. At the end of the day, people are very smart. They'll want to hear a song which really touches their heart,” he adds.

Malik, who has returned to the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a super judge for his fourth stint, is impressed by the talent emerging from music reality shows. “India is blessed with great talent. You have to hear these singers to believe it. I was taken aback by the kind of voices I heard, be it male or female,” he says.

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He is also pleased to see younger musicians and composers revisiting his older work and giving it their own interpretations. “A new interpretation is being given to my songs by young listeners and composers. What is standing out is the melody and the way I've created it, and that's something which I feel very proud of,” he signs off.