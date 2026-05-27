Anu Malik calls Varun Dhawan ‘superstar’, defends Chunnari Chunnari remake amid criticism: ‘I was jumping with joy’

On Wednesday, Anu Malik took to Instagram and shared a video defending the Chunnari Chunnari remake version. He said, "Chunnari Chunnari, Chunnari Chunnari. Guys, itna acha laga bahut dino baad ek superstar, Varun Dhawan ke chehre pe yeh gana dekha (It’s was so good to see this song again on a superstar, Varun Dhawan’s face). Earlier, this song was a super hit when it came out with Salman Khan. And Salman Khan took it to a different level."

Filmmaker David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan 's upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has grabbed attention online for its recent song, Chunnari Chunnari remake. The song has created a stir on social media, with many expressing disappointment over it and criticising the remix. Amid the criticism, Anu Malik, the music director of the original song, has defended the remake and heaped praise on Varun Dhawan.

He added, "And today again, when I saw Varun, I was jumping with joy. What a dance, those girls are looking so beautiful… Ramesh ji you have again created history with my song. Pehle bhi gaana super hit tha, aaj bhi super hit aur kal bhi super hit rahega. (The song was a superhit earlier, it’s a superhit today, and it will remain a superhit tomorrow as well)."

He thanked Sameer Anjaan for the lyrics and said, "I’m looking forward to the film. David Dhawan ki koi bhi film hp Anu Malik toh dekhta hi dekhta hai. Itna kaam kiya hai David ke saath aur kya director hai.( Any film by David Dhawan and Anu Malik is always worth watching. I’ve worked so much with David, and what a director he is. Looking forward to Hai Jawaani Toh Ish Hona Hai aur Aaja Na Mer Chunnari Sanam. Varun, tu kya nacha hai yaar. Kya lag raha hai gaana. (What dancing you have done Varun, what a song!)."

About Chunnari Chunnari remake On Tuesday, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai released the latest track, Chunnari Chunnari, from the film. The song is a revamped take on the popular number from the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1, originally featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

The recreated version has been arranged by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh, while the music video has been choreographed by Remo D'Souza. The track features vocals by IP Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Anuradha Sriram. It has been picturised on Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The original version, meanwhile, was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram, with music composed by Anu Malik.

Soon after the song was released online, it sparked strong reactions on social media, with many users criticising the recreated version. The track has also become the centre of a controversy involving producer Ramesh Taurani, filmmaker David Dhawan and veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani. The dispute reportedly revolves around Vashu Bhagnani’s objections to songs associated with one of his films being recreated and reused without his approval. Vashu has repeatedly maintained that the matter is about ethics rather than money. He has also expressed disappointment over David Dhawan allegedly recreating songs connected to his films for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.