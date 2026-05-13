Anuv Jain on a fan getting seizure at his Chicago concert: Pausing the performance felt necessary

A video recently surfaced on social media from musician Anuv Jain’s concert in Chicago when things turned a bit concerning as a fan in the crowd suffered a seizure in the middle of his act. Seeing the situation, the singer paused his performance to make sure that the fan was catered to and received necessary medical attention. Recalling the incident, Anuv Jain tells us, “It all happened very suddenly.” Anuv Jain He remembers, “I noticed movement and concern near the front of the crowd and while I couldn’t fully understand what was happening, I could tell something was off. Once we realised it was a medical situation, we stopped the music so the person could get proper attention and space. At that point, nothing else really mattered except making sure they were okay.” Check out the video here:

Anuv insists that he feels connected to his fans when he is performing for them, so seeing someone in distress affected him too. “Pausing the performance didn’t really feel like a difficult decision, it just felt necessary. A show can continue later, but someone’s health obviously comes first,” he asserts, adding that after the show, he checked with the team about the fan’s health and was told that they received medical attention quickly and were being taken care of. “I was glad to hear they were stable and surrounded by people helping them. I’ve genuinely been hoping they’re doing much better now,” he says.

Requesting fans to observe caution at such concerts and public performances, Anuv says, “Live shows can get very emotional and overwhelming sometimes, and in all the excitement people forget to take care of themselves too. So I’d just say stay hydrated, eat properly before coming, and don’t ignore it if you’re feeling uncomfortable physically.” He also adds that organisers should have strong medical support and clear crowd management to help in such situations. “At the end of the day, everyone’s there to have a good experience, and safety should always be part of that.”