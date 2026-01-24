British rocker Yungblud meets Hanumankind, Anuv Jain and Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur; see pics

The party, hosted by Devraj Sanyal, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group in India & South Asia, saw Yungblud sharing notes with indie-pop singer Anuv Jain and the Big Dawgs rapper Hanumankind. Adding a touch of Bollywood to the mix was actor Aditya Roy Kapur, a known guitar enthusiast often seen at the intersection of the city’s film and music circles.

British rock singer Yungblud has officially landed in Mumbai, making his presence felt ahead of his headline set at Lollapalooza India 2026. Before taking the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse this weekend, the Loner hitmaker was spotted vibing with a high-profile mix of Indian talent at an intimate gathering.

Amid a frenzy of shouts, cheers and high-pitched screams, fans thronged the airport, waving posters and crowding around Yungblud for autographs. In a brief clip shared by the artist on Thursday, he’s seen signing an autograph on an excited fan’s chest and planting a kiss on another fan’s head. The energy only escalated as he exited the premises—leaping out of his car’s sunroof to cheer alongside the crowd. Visibly overwhelmed by the reception, Yungblud later summed up the moment perfectly, exclaiming, “Let’s go India! We are here!” as he greeted his fans with unabashed excitement.

The past few years have ushered in what many describe as a concert renaissance in India. Performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa have been joined by blockbuster returns and debuts from global heavyweights such as Enrique Iglesias, Guns N’ Roses, Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone, signalling a clear shift in how international artists view the Indian market.

Once considered an occasional tour add-on, India is now fast becoming a priority stop on global routing plans and with artists like John Mayer and The Lumineers, who are slated to make their long-awaited India debuts in 2026, the country is becoming increasingly central to the global live music conversation.