Bhai Dooj | From Jigra to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, 5 Bollywood films about the brother-sister bond you can revisit today

The bond between brothers and sisters is truly special. Bollywood has captured this relationship in several films over the years. This Bhai Dooj, we revisit five films that celebrate sibling love in all its forms.

Jigra (2024)

Stills from Jigra, Raksha Bandhan

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Alia Bhatt took sibling protectiveness to another level in Vasan Bala's action thriller. Playing Satya, she goes to great lengths to rescue her younger brother Ankur, portrayed by Vedang Raina, from imprisonment abroad. The film flips the conventional protective brother narrative, placing a fiercely determined sister at the centre of the action. HT's review had mentioned at the time of its release, “Keep a tissue handy too. Because when you aren’t on the edge of your seat, you are shedding a tear. The bond between the brother and sister is emotional from the word go, and with extremely convincing acts it takes things a notch higher.”

Raksha Bandhan (2022)

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{{^usCountry}} Akshay Kumar plays Lala Kedarnath, a man determined to get his four sisters married before settling down himself. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film explores the responsibilities and sacrifices of sibling relationships. Beneath its humour and melodrama was a commentary on dowry, too. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay Kumar plays Lala Kedarnath, a man determined to get his four sisters married before settling down himself. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film explores the responsibilities and sacrifices of sibling relationships. Beneath its humour and melodrama was a commentary on dowry, too. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) {{/usCountry}}

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Not every sibling relationship needs grand gestures to make an impact. In Zoya Akhtar's family drama, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh play Ayesha and Kabir Mehra, siblings who understand each other better than their parents do. Their playful banter and shared frustrations make their relationship relatable.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

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Amid Milkha Singh's extraordinary journey, his relationship with elder sister Ishri Kaur provided some of the film's most moving moments. Divya Dutta brought warmth to the role, portraying a sister whose support helps Milkha, played by Farhan Akhtar, navigate hardships and emerge successful.

Agneepath (2012)

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While revenge drives Hrithik Roshan's Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, his love for younger sister Shiksha formed the emotional heart of this action drama. Separated during childhood and reunited as adults, this track will touch your heart.