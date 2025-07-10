Big Bang Theory spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe officially greenlit

The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding once again with a brand-new series set to premiere on HBO Max. Titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the show was announced on Wednesday by Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, as reported by CNN. Kevin Sussman as Stuart in a still from Big Bang Theory

The upcoming comedy will revolve around Stuart Bloom, the quirky comic book store owner first introduced in The Big Bang Theory. In the new series, Stuart is faced with a bizarre sci-fi dilemma: he accidentally damages a device built by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, triggering a multiverse Armageddon. Now, it’s up to him to restore reality.

Kevin Sussman will return as Stuart, reprising the role he played throughout the original series. He’ll be joined by other familiar faces from the Big Bang world. Lauren Lapkus returns as Stuart’s girlfriend, Denise; Brian Posehn as Bert, a geologist friend; and John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke. Each actor is stepping back into their original roles from the Emmy award-winning sitcom.

A press release from the studio revealed, “Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

While Sheldon and Leonard — originally portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki — are central to the show's backstory, their names were not included among the listed cast in the announcement.

The series is being executive produced by The Big Bang Theory creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

“I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about,” Chuck said in a statement

Bill added, “The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I’m certain that joy will come through the screen.”

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe becomes the fourth entry in the expanding franchise. It follows the original Big Bang Theory series, which ran from 2007 to 2019, the prequel Young Sheldon, which ended in 2024 after seven seasons, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which will return for a second season this fall.