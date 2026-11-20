American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is set to perform in India for the first time, sharing the stage with British singer Ellie Goulding at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai on February 13, 2027.

Charlie Puth to make India debut with Ellie Goulding in February, says ‘excited to finally be performing in India’

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Speaking about his India debut, Puth said, “I've heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I'm really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can't wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I'm looking forward to being there on February 13, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates.”

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The one-day festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and will also feature Indian artistes Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini, with more names expected to be announced. The event marks the launch of Johnnie & Co., a live entertainment and creative collaboration platform by Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water.

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{{^usCountry}} Puth, a four-time Grammy nominee, is known for hits such as Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore and See You Again. His India debut comes after the release of his new album, Whatever's Clever. Goulding, meanwhile, will bring some of her best-known tracks, including Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights, to the Mumbai stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Puth, a four-time Grammy nominee, is known for hits such as Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore and See You Again. His India debut comes after the release of his new album, Whatever's Clever. Goulding, meanwhile, will bring some of her best-known tracks, including Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights, to the Mumbai stage. {{/usCountry}}

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The event is produced and promoted by Team Innovation and powered by HSBC. Tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow.