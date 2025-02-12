Chhaava, Sky Force, Game Changer accused of ‘block booking’ tickets: Is industry's credibility at stake?

The terms ‘block bookings and ‘corporate bookings’ have created a lot of buzz recently. It began when trade analyst Komal Nahta accused the makers of actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s recent film Sky Force of resorting to booking out theatres in order to paint a rosy picture in the film’s box-office report. Stills from Chhaava and Sky Force

Things took a turn after the same accusation was levelled against Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Chhaava, which is bankrolled by the same producers — Maddock Films. In light of these allegations, insiders worry that the industry’s credibility is at stake, considering anyone can manufacture numbers to favour their films.

‘An old practice’

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, big names in the film industry were fudging the numbers even in the 1970s and ’80s: “In those days, block bookings was called ‘feeding’. A top actor I spoke to would buy tickets at certain cinemas for houseful boards to create a certain perception. Films wouldn’t release simultaneously then — a film might premiere in Delhi today, Mumbai after a week and so on. But public sab jaanti hai.”

However, exhibitors do not complain since tickets are technically being sold. He adds, “Aaj kal toh bade level pe ho raha hai yeh sab. Exhibitors are happy, ab chaahe producer khud khareed raha hai ticket, ya actor, ya studio.”

What is block and corporate booking?

Trade expert Atul Mohan explains, “If an actor endorses 20 brands, they ask one brand to, for example, purchase 10,000 tickets for their latest film. In return, they waive off some fees, or shoot an ad for free. This means 10,000 tickets are legitimately being sold, even if the theatres turn out to be ultimately empty. Then there’s block booking, where a producer, actor, or studio pay for multiple seats out of their own pockets. In both cases, when you open booking apps, you see theatres are filling fast. That creates a positive perception around the film.”

So, is it all fake?

A still from Game Changer

Also accused of using this tactic were the makers of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. The makers claimed that it grossed ₹186 crore worldwide on premiere day. But according to number crunchers Sacnilk and Box Office India, the actual worldwide gross was ₹80 crore.

Also read: Game Changer box office collections 'fraud' as RGV says? Trade insiders shocked by ‘ ₹100 crore inflation’

With the growing buzz, filmmakers have begun adding their two cents to the debate. Recently, filmmaker Kunal Kohli called block bookings “rubbish”. In an interview with YouTuber Aleena Gandhi, Kohli said, “Matlab we make the film, we release the film and then we only buy tickets to watch the film? The reason you are doing [this] is ego, to pamper a star and not show him the reality, or to pamper that director, that producer.”

Shibasish Sarkar, the president of Producers Guild of India, asserts that this is fraud against the masses: “I think ultimately what is happening is bringing the credibility of the industry down. The only logic here is to create a perception about the demand.”

Tracking the numbers

As for fake numbers, Sarkar notes, “In developed markets worldwide, there are systems like Rentrak (to track the numbers). In India, unfortunately, that has not happened. While this isn’t new, things are happening on a scary proportion. So, even if you get a system to bust fake numbers, how would you see who is fraudulently booking the tickets in bulk? You cannot install CCTV cameras inside every theatre.”

We reached out to Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, but received no response by the time of going to press.