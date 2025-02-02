Sky Force box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film soon to cross 100 crore in India

Sky Force box office collection day 10: Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s patriotic film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya in lead roles, released ahead of Republic Day. According to Sacnilk, the film is close to crossing the ₹100 crore net mark in India. (Also Read: 'Apne aap ko maar doon, phirse janam loon?’ Veer Pahariya fires back at people questioning his privileged background) Sky Force box office collection day 10: Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar play IAF officers in the film.

Sky Force box office collection

The website reports that Sky Force collected around ₹5.25 crore net in India on its 10th day, taking its total to ₹99.75 crore net in India.

The film collected ₹12.25 crore net on its opening day and ₹86.5 crore in its first week. It made ₹3 crore on Friday and, with a surge, made ₹5 crore on Saturday. It had 10.98% and 29.62% occupancy during morning and afternoon shows, with 40.53% in the evening.

The film’s producers, Maddock Films and Jio Studios claimed that it made ₹111.7 crore gross in India, earning ₹4.6 crore on day 8, ₹7.4 crore on day 9 and ₹99.7 crore in its first week.

About Sky Force

Sky Force is centred around India's first airstrike, the Sargodha airbase attack of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Officially announced in 2023, shooting for it was wrapped up in 2024 before its release in 2025. The film marks Veer’s debut in Bollywood.

Describing the film to ANI, Veer said, “I think it is a very personal story. It is a very human story. And it is about family. It is about brotherhood. It is about friendship and loyalty. My only wish is that it works like Lakshya film...when that movie came, it inspired people for 20 years to join the force and serve the country.”

He added, “Sky Force will also be a film through which the next 20-30 years young people of our country will be inspired and they will know what our forefathers have done for our freedom. So that you and I can sit and talk like this.”