'Apne aap ko maar doon, phirse janam loon?’ Veer Pahariya fires back at people questioning his privileged background

Veer Pahariya recently made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. The internet has been roasting the actor with memes and comments on his viral videos. In an interview with ABP Entertainment LIVE, the actor has now responded to trolls questioning his privileges and revealed his reaction to the memes about him. Veer Pahariya reacts to social media trolling.

Veer Pahariya on social media trolling

When asked about his reaction to people questioning his privileged background, Veer said, “Main kya kar sakta hun. Mera saubhagya hai ki main aise parivaar mein janam liya hai. Mera sapna hamesha yahi raha hai ki mujhe kalakaar banana hai. Toh ab unhe khush karne liye kya karun? Apne aap ko maar doon aur phirse janam loon? (What can I do? It is my good fortune that I was born into such a family. My dream has always been to become an artist. So, what should I do now to make them happy? Should I kill myself and be reborn?).”

He added, "All I can do is work with pure dedication and work hard so that everyone thinks I deserve to be in this industry. So, I don’t see negativity like this. It’s possible that one is spreading hate because they haven’t watched the film yet. So I can’t say anything to you. Maybe I haven’t been able to reach the hearts of the audience in this film, but I might win their hearts with my next film. So I’ll try my best to turn this hatred into love."

The actor's dance step from the Sky Force song Rang has gone viral on social media, with fans creating hilarious memes about him. He mentioned that he takes these memes in a positive light and shared a specific one that had gained popularity, where fans joked about his dance moves, saying it resembled "backbenchers when they show Earth's movement around the sun."

The actor explained that they had been dancing for three and a half days, and the viral clip was from the final shot. He went on to mention that he has flat feet, which made the dance particularly painful, as the entire weight of his body had to rest on one leg. By the time they shot that particular take, it was his 12th or 13th attempt, and he was in a lot of pain. However, he admitted that he never expected that particular step to go viral.

About Sky Force

Sky Force is an action drama based on the Sargodha airbase attack in Pakistan during the Indo-Pak war of 1965, which is considered to be India’s first airstrike. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. Helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film opened to a positive response and has collected ₹104 crore at the domestic box office within eight days of its release, according to the makers.