Sky Force box office report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film crosses 100 crore mark

Sky Force box office report: Akshay Kumar's latest action-drama, Sky Force, opened to a positive response from the audience. The film has now crossed the coveted ₹100-crore mark within just eight days of its release, according to Maddock, the makers of the film. Sky Force box office report: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's still from Sky Force.

Sky Force's box office performance

On Saturday, Maddock took to Instagram and, while sharing a poster of Sky Force featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya along with positive reviews of the film, wrote, "From the skies to the ₹100 Cr club! The true story of courage and sacrifice is now the first blockbuster of 2025! We’re honoured by the love and support of our incredible audience, who’ve made Sky Force a soaring success!"

According to the makers, the film collected ₹99.97 crore at the end of week one and ₹4.6 crore on Day 8, taking the domestic collection to ₹104.3 crore.

However, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar's film has earned ₹89.5 crore at the Indian box office, with ₹3 crore on Day 8. The worldwide collection of the film thus stands at ₹115 crore. Despite Shahid Kapoor's Deva releasing in theatres on 31st January, Akshay's film has maintained a strong hold at the box office, giving tough competition and ensuring a ₹100-crore debut for Veer Pahariya as well. It will be interesting to see whether Deva impacts the film's box office collection.

About Sky Force

Sky Force is an action drama based on India's first airstrike—the Sargodha airbase attack in Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film stars Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja (a fictionalised version of Om Prakash Taneja VrC) and Veer Pahariya as T. Krishna Vijaya (a fictionalised version of Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC), alongside Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan as their respective wives. The film also features Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, Manish Choudhary, and Varun Badola in key roles.