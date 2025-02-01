Deva worldwide box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde film opens to 10 crore

Deva worldwide box office collection day 1: Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ maiden Hindi film, Deva, released in theatres on January 31. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, the film collected ₹10.31 crore gross on its opening day, according to its production house, Zee Studios. (Also Read: Deva box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde film opens at ₹5 crore, trails behind TBMAUJ) Deva worldwide box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor plays the titular character in the film.

Deva worldwide box office collection

Zee Studios released a new poster of Deva on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, announcing the film’s opening numbers. They wrote, “Gearing up to be a global sensation, and this is just Day 1,” announcing that the film made ₹6.82 crore gross in India and ₹10.31 crore gross worldwide on its first Friday.

Sacnilk reported that Deva made ₹5.5 crore net and ₹6.60 crore gross in India and earned ₹7.50 crore worldwide, including the 90 lakh it earned overseas. For context, his previous film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, earned ₹13.50 crore worldwide on opening day, according to the website. His highest opening is Kabir Singh, which earned ₹26.50 crore worldwide on day 1.

About Deva

Deva tells the story of a womaniser and hot-headed cop, ACP Dev Ambre, played by Shahid, who loses his memory while trying to solve the mystery of his friend’s death. The film is a remake of Rosshan’s 2013 film Mumbai Police, but key changes were made to the script to change the story, particularly in the film’s climax. Pooja plays a journalist called Diya Sathaye, Dev’s love interest.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, with Shahid’s performance being praised. Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “Deva had so much potential to give us a massy character, who is always on the edge, truly unpredictable. What we get is a predictable story with an in-form Shahid.”