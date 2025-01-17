Deva trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels mass avatar in intense cop thriller. Watch

Deva trailer: The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited action thriller has arrived ahead of schedule. After teasing audiences with a gripping teaser and the pulsating song Bhasad Macha, the full trailer is even faster, fiercer, and packed with action. (Also Read – Kabir Singh meets Rawalpindi Express: Shoaib Akhtar says it was ‘lovely running into’ Shahid Kapoor in UAE. Watch) Deva trailer: Shahid Kapoor plays a gritty cop.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer starts with Shahid's voiceover in which he says that terrorists killed his fellow cop, so now the Mumbai Police is hell-bent on seeking revenge. He says they plan to invade every lane, every system, and every area that they've kept open. Shahid's character demands “full freedom” while doing so.

He's reprimanded by his bosses, who call out his “hooliganism” and flag media reports that call him “mafia.” Shahid proudly declares to a criminal, “I'm mafia,” then goes on to continue his raids, set to pumping Marathi dhol music. Like in the teaser, we see him dancing sans abandon and chasing the bad guys across bylanes.

In a key twist at the end, we see Pavail Gulati's cop character look Shahid's in the eye and tell him, "Ye jo gussa hai na tera, ye darr hai tera (your anger is, in fact, your fear). As Kubra Sait's character pleads Shahid's to shoot an escaping criminal, he struggles to pull the trigger.

More about Deva

he film revolves around Shahid Kapoor portraying a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy.

Deva also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist in a pivotal role. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is slated to release in cinemas on January 31.

Deva also marks Shahid's return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in the sci-fi romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon.