Kabir Singh meets Rawalpindi Express: Shoaib Akhtar says it was ‘lovely running into’ Shahid Kapoor in UAE. Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar met at the opening ceremony of the ongoing International League T20 in UAE. The duo were accompanied by the Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri start shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's action thriller in Mumbai) Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor met recently in UAE.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib Akhtar shared a video in which he was seen chatting with Shahid. The actor wore an all-black outfit for the opening ceremony of the third season of the International League T20 (ILT20).

Shoaib was seen smiling as he spoke with Shahid. The actor also acknowledged the presence of Harbhajan Singh by patting him on his shoulder.

As per the clip, at the end of the video, Shahid stretched his hand forward to say bye to Shoaib as the conversation came to an end.

While sharing the video, the fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, called it a 'lovely' coincidence. He wrote, “Lovely running into @shahidkapoor at @ilt20official. #allinforcricket #entertheepic #KabirSingh @harbhajan3.”

Shahid, along with Deva's lead cast, performed at the opening ceremony of ILT20. The actor entered the stage with full Deva swag, performing to Marji Chaa Maalik and Aala Re Aala Deva Aala. Post his act, Shahid and Pooja Hegde together did the viral hook step of Bhasad Macha's song.

Shoaib Akhtar, renowned for his blistering pace, and revered as one of the most feared fast bowlers in cricket history joined the ILT20 for the second season of the competition and will continue in his role as ambassador. The 'Rawalpindi Express' with a total of 444 wickets for Pakistan across the Test, ODI and T20 formats is joined by his peer, Harbhajan Singh, in the commentary box as well.

Meanwhile, the makers of Shahid's highly anticipated film Deva have unveiled the first track of the film, Bhasad Macha, which is already taking social media by storm. The movie is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.

The film follows Shahid in the role of a rebellious police officer who is tasked with solving a high-profile case riddled with deceit, betrayal, and conspiracy.

As he digs deeper into the investigation, his journey becomes increasingly perilous, filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and intense chases.

With Deva set for release on January 31, 2025, Shahid will return to the silver screen after nearly a year, following his last film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, in which he starred opposite Kriti Sanon.