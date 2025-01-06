Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri start shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's action thriller in Mumbai

Shoot begins

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up for a spectacular year in 2025, with a remarkable slate of four major releases. The year kicks off with the highly anticipated untitled action film directed by the filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sajid Nadiawala shared a glimpse from the Muhurat day of the shoot. Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles.

The film, which began its muhurat shoot today in Mumbai, is expected to be a high-octane action thriller, with a grand release at the end of the year.

While sharing a glimpse from the Mahurat shoot Nadiadwala Grandson wrote,

"A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds.Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala Presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj Film. Film releasing on 5th December 2025".

A while ago, Shahid took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about the film.

"Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

The untitled action thriller will be part of an action-packed year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which also includes Sikandar, Housefull 5, and Baaghi 4.

With these blockbuster releases, Sajid Nadiadwala becomes the only producer to have multiple major films lined up for release in 2025, all under his banner and without any external collaborations.

What's next for Shahid

Meanwhile, actor Shahid Kapoor is currently creating a buzz in the entertainment industry with his upcoming action-thriller 'Deva.'

The much-anticipated teaser for Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Deva' has finally been revealed, and it's everything fans hoped for and more.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, this high-voltage action thriller promises to be a rollercoaster ride of intense stunts, exhilarating dance moves, and an adrenaline-pumping storyline.

From jaw-dropping car chases to explosive fight sequences, Kapoor's intense cop avatar has left fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.The 'Deva' teaser showcases Shahid's raw, unfiltered action performance, complemented by his electrifying dance skills.

Whether it's high-speed chases, hand-to-hand combat, or stunning choreography, the teaser promises an unforgettable cinematic experience for the audience.

Shahid shared the teaser on social media with a caption, "D day is here. Machana chalu," which translates to "The day is here. Let's begin."Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' is set to be a game-changer in the action genre.

The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor portraying a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy.

As Deva dives deeper into the investigation, his journey turns perilous, filled with nail-biting chases and gut-wrenching action sequences.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is slated to release in the theatres on January 31, 2025.