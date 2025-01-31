Deva box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde films fails to bear TBMAUJ; earns 3 crore on opening day

Deva box office collection day 1: Rosshan Andrrews’ maiden Hindi film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, released in theatres on January 31. The action drama that sees Shahid as the titular cop earned ₹3.22 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Deva review: Deva re Deva, even an in-form Shahid Kapoor couldn’t save this predictable story) Deva box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor plays a police officer in the film.

Deva box office collection

According to the website, Deva earned ₹3.22 crore net at the box office on its opening day. The number is dismal compared to the opening of his last film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which had at the box office with ₹6.7 crore. His theatrical release before that, Jersey, had earned ₹3.2 crore, with Kabir Singh earning ₹20.21 crore on its opening Friday. Deva registered a 5.87% for its morning shows, 9.18% for the afternoon and 9.77% come evening.

Shahid Kapoor on Deva

Ahead of the film’s release, Shahid penned a note on Instagram on Thursday, sharing that Deva was a result of a year of hard work. He wrote, “One year of blood, sweat, and tears. 2024 was all DEVA!!! MERA DIL MERI JAAN. MERA KAAM MERI SHIDDAT. MERA ACTING KE LIYE PYAAR. MERI AUDIENCE KE LIYE MOHOBBAT. MERA SAALON KA EXPERIENCE MERA ANDAR KA CREATIVE BACHHA. SAB HAI IS DEVA MEIN... (My heart, my soul. My work, my dedication. My love for acting. My affection for my audience. My years of experience, my inner creative child--everything is in this DEVA).”

About Deva

Deva tells the story of a womaniser and trigger-friendly cop, Dev, who is looking to avenge his dead friend but loses his memories. Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “Overall, Deva had so much potential to give us a massy character, who is always on the edge, truly unpredictable. What we get is a predictable story with an in-form Shahid.”