Sky Force box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya enters 2nd week with 89 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 31, 2025 10:11 PM IST

Sky Force box office collection day 8: Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the patriotic drama also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

Sky Force box office collection day 8: Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s patriotic drama Sky Force was released in theatres on January 24 and entered its 2nd week of release. According to Sacnilk, the film that stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan brought in over 89.06 crore net at the box office in India. (Also Read: Sky Force box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film makes over 85 crore)

Sky Force box office collection day 8: Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar play the lead roles in the action drama.
Sky Force box office collection

On day 8 of its release, Sky Force made 2.56 crore net in India, estimatedly bringing its total to 89.06 crore net. The film collected 86.5 crore in its first week, collecting 12.25 crore net on its opening day. It made 22 crore and 28 crore in its first weekend, making 7 crore, 5.75 crore, 6 crore and 5.5 crore over the week. According to the producers Maddock Films, the film is inching closer to the coveted 100 crore mark, earning 92.90 crore worldwide by Monday.

Day 1 12.25 crore net
Week 1 86.5 crore net
Day 8 89.6 crore net (approx)

About Sky Force

Sky Force is based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Jio Studios also produced the movie with Maddock Films. Akshay’s character Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja is based on Om Prakash Taneja VRC, and Veer’s role T Krishna Vijaya aka Tabby is based on Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Hindustan Times’ review of Sky Force reads, “It’s just that most of these films want to appeal to the patriots inside all of us- and they don’t quit until they succeed. ‘Hindustan’ ‘Bhartiya’ everything is thrown at you… but no one benefits from a war, and there’s no changing that truth. Sky Force is a refreshing watch in that aspect, as putting that point across is its only aim.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
