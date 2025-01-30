Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sky Force box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film makes over 85 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 30, 2025 10:07 PM IST

Sky Force box office collection day 7: The action-drama marks Veer Pahariya's debut in Bollywood and also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

Sky Force box office collection day 7: Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the action-drama film Sky Force released in theatres on January 24 ahead of Republic Day. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles collected over 85 crore net at the box office in India. (Also Read: Sky Force review: Akshay Kumar’s stellar act makes this cinematic recreation of 1965 Indo-Pak War a tearjerker)

Sky Force box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya play IAF officers in the film.
Sky Force box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya play IAF officers in the film.

Sky Force box office collection

On day 7 of its release, Sky Force made 5.13 crore net in India estimatedly bringing its total to 86.13 crore net. On its opening day, the film made 12.25 crore net at the box office and it made 22 crore and 28 crore in its first weekend. Over its first week, the film collected 7 crore, 5.75 crore and 6 crore, crossing the 80 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film is inching closer to the coveted 100 crore mark, with the film earning 92.90 crore worldwide by Monday, according to the producers Maddock Films.

Day 1 12.25 crore net
Day 7 5.13 crore net (approx)
Total 86.13 crore net (approx)

About Sky Force

Sky Force is based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Jio Studios also produced the movie with Maddock Films. Akshay plays Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja in the film, based on Om Prakash Taneja VRC and Veer plays T Krishna Vijaya aka Tabby, based on Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Talking about meeting the late Devayya’s family, Veer told ANI, “I was lucky to meet the family on whom this film is based. Mrs Devayya, who is 90 years old, and her daughters watched the film. They told me I did justice to the character and that the hard work paid off. For me, there's no bigger reward than knowing they felt proud and happy after watching the movie.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On