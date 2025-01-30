Sky Force box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film makes over 85 crore

Sky Force box office collection day 7: Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the action-drama film Sky Force released in theatres on January 24 ahead of Republic Day. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles collected over ₹85 crore net at the box office in India. (Also Read: Sky Force review: Akshay Kumar’s stellar act makes this cinematic recreation of 1965 Indo-Pak War a tearjerker) Sky Force box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya play IAF officers in the film.

Sky Force box office collection

On day 7 of its release, Sky Force made ₹5.13 crore net in India estimatedly bringing its total to ₹86.13 crore net. On its opening day, the film made ₹12.25 crore net at the box office and it made ₹22 crore and ₹28 crore in its first weekend. Over its first week, the film collected ₹7 crore, ₹5.75 crore and ₹6 crore, crossing the ₹80 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film is inching closer to the coveted ₹100 crore mark, with the film earning ₹92.90 crore worldwide by Monday, according to the producers Maddock Films.

Day 1 ₹ 12.25 crore net Day 7 ₹ 5.13 crore net (approx) Total ₹ 86.13 crore net (approx) Prev Next

About Sky Force

Sky Force is based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Jio Studios also produced the movie with Maddock Films. Akshay plays Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja in the film, based on Om Prakash Taneja VRC and Veer plays T Krishna Vijaya aka Tabby, based on Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Talking about meeting the late Devayya’s family, Veer told ANI, “I was lucky to meet the family on whom this film is based. Mrs Devayya, who is 90 years old, and her daughters watched the film. They told me I did justice to the character and that the hard work paid off. For me, there's no bigger reward than knowing they felt proud and happy after watching the movie.”