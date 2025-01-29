After relentless trolling, Sky Force's Veer Pahariya is reacting to multiple videos roasting him

Veer Pahariya is seemingly on a PR overdrive ever since his debut film, Sky Force, released last week, or at least the internet is convinced that he is. It seems people have had enough of the actor as it started roasting him in videos and comments for the relentless PR. Veer, too, has now joined the party as he begun reacting to such funny videos online. (Also Read – Sky Force box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer crosses ₹70 crore) Veer Pahariya reacts to videos roasting him.

Veer reacts to his roasting

An Instagram user shared a Reel in which he can be seen speaking to the camera and saying that every fourth Reel he opens is that of Veer. He calls it “forced promotion" and rolls his eyes over his PR team positioning him as a “national crush,” a la Triptii Dimri after her turn in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster family crime drama Animal. The user claims Veer's face is so “generic” that he would find a guy in every second apartment of his building look like that.

The user also addressed the recent alleged PR move in which Veer visited a theatre playing Sky Force. During the show, he got dancing with a girl sitting among the audience to his song, Rang. The user joked that nobody in the theatre recognised who Veer is even though they were watching him on screen. Veer took to the comment section of this user's Reel and posted a laughing with tears emoji.

Another Instagram user shared a Reel with the title, “Presenting the ‘future of Bollywood’ (clown and skull emojis).” In the video, a snippet of Veer dancing to the song Rang is set against the inserted audio of the iconic kids' song Lakdi Ki Kathi from Shekhar Kapur's 1983 directorial debut Masoom. Other newcomers, whose funny snippets made it to the Reel, included Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, who will soon make his theatrical debut with Advait Chandan's romantic comedy Loveyapa, and Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn's nephew who made his acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's recent period drama Azaad. Veer also left a laughing with tears emoji on this Reel.

Veer Pahariya on Sky Force

The patriotic action-drama, based on real-life heroics, features Veer as Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a Mahavir Chakra recipient. Speaking about his experience working on his debut film, Veer shared that he landed the role while auditioning for "some other film."

"I gave an audition for another film, but during the look and screen tests, something caught their eye. That's how I was chosen for Sky Force. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of a film that honors a true hero and shares his inspiring story with the world," he told ANI.

Sky Force opened at the box office with a total collection of Rs.15.30 crore from national chains on its first day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With this, Veer Pahariya has become the first debutant to record this opening. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is a story of India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. The film is produced by Maddock Films. Apart from Veer, Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the film.