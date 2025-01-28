Menu Explore
Sky Force box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer crosses 70 crore

BySantanu Das
Jan 28, 2025 10:20 PM IST

Sky Force box office collection day 5: The aerial action drama is inching towards the ₹100-crore mark despite a drop in earnings during the midweek.

Sky Force box office collection day: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s action drama film Sky Force is doing well at the box office. Now, as per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has crossed the 70 crore mark at the box office. Sky Force marked the debut of actor Veer Pahariya. (Also read: Veer Pahariya calls brother Shikhar Pahariya's girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor his ‘first friend in the industry’)

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force released in theatres on January 24.
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force released in theatres on January 24.

Sky Force box office update

The report states that Sky Force collected 5.75 crore as per early estimates. It is the lowest single day collection of the film so far, which was earning in double digits in its opening weekend. The film minted 12.25 crore on its opening day, and saw a 79.59 per cent increase on the second day, with 22 crore nett. Day 3 collections stood at 28 crore.

The collections took a sharp dip on the film's first Monday, with 7 crore nett. The overall collections now stand at 75.00 crore. The report also points out that Sky Force had 9.93 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday.

More details

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “‘Hindustan’ ‘Bhartiya’ everything is thrown at you… but no one benefits from a war, and there’s no changing that truth. Sky Force is a refreshing watch in that aspect, as putting that point across is its only aim. A cinematic recreation of India’s retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the film is sensible, crisp and doesn’t rely on chest-thumping sloganeering to convince you.”

Sky Force is an action-drama film based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, which is marks India’s first and deadliest airstrike.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, alongside Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.


