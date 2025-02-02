Veer Pahariya followed a diet to get six-pack abs at 13 to recreate Dard-E-Disco, says 'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life’

Actor Veer Pahariya, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, penned a long note recalling the time when he was "obsessed with Bollywood movies" as a teenager. Taking to Instagram, Veer shared how at the age of 13, he prepared for the song Dard-E-Disco from Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Veer not only learnt the steps of the song but also "got onto a diet for the six pack". (Also Read | Sky Force box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film crosses the ₹90 crore mark) Veer Pahariya followed many steps to recreate Shah Rukh Khan's Dard-E-Disco.

Veer Pahariya shares old clip of dancing to SRK's song

He also said that his family had no idea about his stint as he didn’t take any money from them. For the fire sequence in the track, the "room was lit up and we used deodorant to enhance it". Along with the note, Veer shared an edited old video of himself dancing to the song. It also comprised a clip of Shah Rukh grooving to Dard-E-Disco.

Veer went into dieting at the age of 13

Sharing the video, Veer captioned the post, “Today, on my birthday coinciding with the love that Sky Force is getting, I just want to share a video from when I was 13 and just obsessed with Bollywood movies.”

He added, "I had watched all the videos on the making of #dardedisco - learned the steps, got onto a diet for the six pack, organized the lights, fans, leaves, props, costumes and dancers and shot it on a Sony handycam with the cassette in 1 take because I didn’t know how to edit (movie camera and man dancing emojis). My family had no idea as I didn’t take any money and everything was done with full jugaad."

Veer says SRK changed his life

"For the last shot with the fire sequence - the room was lit up and we used deodorant to enhance it. We had only one attempt to get it right. Fanaticism of another level (smiling face with horns, face with tears of joy and folded hands emojis). Thank you @iamsrk and @farahkhankunder for changing my life. Last but not the least, Thank you God for making my dreams come true," he concluded his note.

About Veer

Veer made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, which released in theatres on January 24. The patriotic action-drama is based on real-life heroics. It features Veer as Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a Mahavir Chakra recipient.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is a story of India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. The film is produced by Maddock Films. Apart from Veer, Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the film.