Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sky Force box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film crosses the 90 crore mark

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 01, 2025 10:08 PM IST

Sky Force box office collection day 9: Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani's patriotic action drama is zooming towards the ₹100 crore mark in India.

Sky Force box office collection day 9: Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s patriotic action drama Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles released on January 24. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed the 90 crore mark in India. (Also Read: Sky Force box office report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film crosses 100 crore mark)

Sky Force box office collection day 9: Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar headline the patriotic film.
Sky Force box office collection day 9: Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar headline the patriotic film.

Sky Force box office collection

The website reports that Sky Force collected around 4.95 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total collection to 94.45 crore net. On the film’s opening day, it brought in 12.5 crore net and it made 86.5 crore net in its first week.

The film saw a dip in collections on its 2nd Friday, bringing in 3 crore, but collections picked up over the weekend. Despite competition from Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva, it looks like the film is holding its own. On Saturday, the film’s producers, Maddock Films, also announced that Sky Force has crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide.

Day 1 12.25 crore net
Week 1 86.5 crore net

About Sky Force

Sky Force sees Akshay play Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja, a fictional version of Om Prakash Taneja VrC. Veer, in his debut film, plays T Krishna Vijaya aka Tabby, based on Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC. Nimrat and Sara play their wives.

The film is based on the Sargodha airbase attack on Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, India’s first airstrike. Maddock Films and Jio Studios produced the film. The film’s team offered massive discounts in multiplexes during the Republic Day weekend to draw in the audience.

Talking about bagging his debut film, Veer told ANI, “I gave an audition for another film, but during the look and screen tests, something caught their eye. That's how I was chosen for Sky Force. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of a film that honours a true hero and shares his inspiring story with the world.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On