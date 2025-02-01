Sky Force box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film crosses the 90 crore mark

Sky Force box office collection day 9: Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s patriotic action drama Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles released on January 24. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed the ₹90 crore mark in India. (Also Read: Sky Force box office report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film crosses ₹100 crore mark) Sky Force box office collection day 9: Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar headline the patriotic film.

Sky Force box office collection

The website reports that Sky Force collected around ₹4.95 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹94.45 crore net. On the film’s opening day, it brought in ₹12.5 crore net and it made ₹86.5 crore net in its first week.

The film saw a dip in collections on its 2nd Friday, bringing in ₹3 crore, but collections picked up over the weekend. Despite competition from Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva, it looks like the film is holding its own. On Saturday, the film’s producers, Maddock Films, also announced that Sky Force has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

Day 1 ₹ 12.25 crore net Week 1 ₹ 86.5 crore net

About Sky Force

Sky Force sees Akshay play Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja, a fictional version of Om Prakash Taneja VrC. Veer, in his debut film, plays T Krishna Vijaya aka Tabby, based on Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC. Nimrat and Sara play their wives.

The film is based on the Sargodha airbase attack on Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, India’s first airstrike. Maddock Films and Jio Studios produced the film. The film’s team offered massive discounts in multiplexes during the Republic Day weekend to draw in the audience.

Talking about bagging his debut film, Veer told ANI, “I gave an audition for another film, but during the look and screen tests, something caught their eye. That's how I was chosen for Sky Force. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of a film that honours a true hero and shares his inspiring story with the world.”