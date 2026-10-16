Chiraiya actor Prasanna Bisht: Navratri is a reminder to embrace our feminine energy

For actor Prasanna Bisht, Navratri is a blend of childhood nostalgia from the hills of Uttarakhand and strength of feminine energy. “Navratri is such a beautiful festival because it serves as a reminder for young girls and women that we must embrace and channelise our inner feminine energy and strength to move forward,” reflects the actor, opening up about her festive roots in Almora.

Chiraiya actor Prasanna Bisht

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recalling her hometown traditions, Prasanna shares, “In Almora, we have this Kanya Puja. People invite seven to nine young girls to their home, which are recognised as avatars of Devi... they are fed with so much love, given gifts.. The host wash their feet and also touch the feet for aashirwad.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

While she fondly remembers the festivities, she admits, “I never liked it when elders touched my feet while washing them because I believe respect is something you earn with your hard work, so that made it a bit uncomfortable for me. I used to eat, collect my gifts, and run away before that ritual started!”

Having recently played Puja in Chiraya, a project on women’s empowerment, Prasanna sees a direct connection between the festive spirit and inner strength. “When a person is questioned again and again by society, they tend to forget the power they carry within. Someone needs to step in and say, ‘Hey, you have this strength inside you, one just need to channelise and nourish it.’”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She shares it’s more about inner balance. “When I lost my dad, I gained a lot of masculine energy to cope with his absence. Over time, I understood the importance of balance between masculine and feminine energies. When you listen to your heart and gut and stay real, that is the right way to channelise both.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shares it’s more about inner balance. “When I lost my dad, I gained a lot of masculine energy to cope with his absence. Over time, I understood the importance of balance between masculine and feminine energies. When you listen to your heart and gut and stay real, that is the right way to channelise both.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On festive dressing, she adds, “My absolute Navratri favourite attire is a saree; it sums up beauty for me.”

My favourite memories have to be waiting for the gifts and, of course, the delicious food! The temple caretakers in Almora make incredible halwa boondi ka halwa, moong ka halwa, and aate ka halwa. Boondi ke laddu remain an all-time favourite of mine

Seen in films Farrey, Candy, and Chiraya, Prasanna will next be seen in Teen Tikada, playing an aspiring cricketer, “I am genuinely fascinated by the universe, quantum science, and spirituality. I am dying to work in some sci-fi story soon.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}