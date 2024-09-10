 Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj ‘had a strong feeling’ that they would have a daughter - Hindustan Times
Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj ‘had a strong feeling’ that they would have a daughter

ByNavya Kharbanda
Sep 10, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Actor Darling Krishna talks about being blessed with a baby girl with wife and actor Milana Nagaraj.

Kannada actors Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are ecstatic after welcoming their daughter on September 5. “I was mesmerised. I had to take a moment to process the feeling. Now, even when she is sleeping, I am only thinking about her. Both Milana and the baby are happy and healthy,” says new dad Krishna, his voice filled with emotion. 

Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj
Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj

According to the 39-year-old, both he and Milana (35) had always hoped for a daughter. “We had a strong feeling that we would welcome an angel,” he shares, adding, “We haven’t thought of any names yet. We will shortlist some once we are back home. It will be a big celebration.”

The actor, who stayed with his wife throughout the delivery, says he “felt numb”. “When you are in there during labour, it’s a different feeling. It was something unbelievable and surreal to witness. Honestly, a salute to all mothers!” he explains.“We feel quite ready to embrace parenthood. We will take it one thing at a time, as it comes.”

Which parent does their daughter resemble the most? Krishna responds, “She has a mix of both our features but definitely looks more like Milana.”

Follow Us On