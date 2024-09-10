Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj ‘had a strong feeling’ that they would have a daughter
Actor Darling Krishna talks about being blessed with a baby girl with wife and actor Milana Nagaraj.
Kannada actors Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are ecstatic after welcoming their daughter on September 5. “I was mesmerised. I had to take a moment to process the feeling. Now, even when she is sleeping, I am only thinking about her. Both Milana and the baby are happy and healthy,” says new dad Krishna, his voice filled with emotion.
According to the 39-year-old, both he and Milana (35) had always hoped for a daughter. “We had a strong feeling that we would welcome an angel,” he shares, adding, “We haven’t thought of any names yet. We will shortlist some once we are back home. It will be a big celebration.”
Also Read: Love Mocktail couple Milana Nagaraj, Darling Krishna blessed with a baby girl
The actor, who stayed with his wife throughout the delivery, says he “felt numb”. “When you are in there during labour, it’s a different feeling. It was something unbelievable and surreal to witness. Honestly, a salute to all mothers!” he explains.“We feel quite ready to embrace parenthood. We will take it one thing at a time, as it comes.”
Which parent does their daughter resemble the most? Krishna responds, “She has a mix of both our features but definitely looks more like Milana.”