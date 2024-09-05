Love Mocktail couple Milana Nagaraj, Darling Krishna blessed with a baby girl

Kannada actor couple Milana Nagaraj and Nagappa Sunil Kumar, known as Darling Krishna, have welcomed their first child. The couple, known for starring together in the hit 2020 film Love Mocktail, have been blessed with a baby girl. Krishna took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans and laud mothers for strength. (Also Read: Pranitha Subhash blessed with 2nd child, a son: ‘This time I feel more chilled out and nothing is really stressing me') Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna have been blessed with a girl.

Milana Nagaraj, Darling Krishna blessed with a baby

In the photo, Krishna shared, he and Milana can be seen all smiles as they hold a tiny dress between them. Seemingly taken before the baby’s birth, Milana’s bump is visible in the picture. Sharing that the mother and child are both healthy, Krishna expressed pride at being the father of a girl.

He wrote, “It’s a baby girl. The mother and the baby are doing fine. I am proud of you @milananagaraj for the kind of pain , sacrifice and courage you have shown on this journey and a big salute to all the mothers who have gone through this incredible journey. My respect towards women has only doubled after being on this journey and, yes, I am a proud and a lucky father because I have a daughter now.”

Milana, Krishna’s love story

The couple announced the pregnancy in March this year on Instagram. Sharing a picture of a onesie with ‘Baby KrissMi. Due in September 2024 (heart emoji)’ on it, they wrote, “Bless us (heart emoji)” Numerous actors like Ashika Ranganath, Amrutha Iyengar, Kavya Shetty, and others, congratulated them.

Milana and Krishna met while filming Nam Duniya Nam Style in 2013. They began dating in 2015 and got married in Bengaluru in 2021 in a traditional ceremony. Love Mocktail starred both of them and was directed by Krishna. Milana was last seen in For Regn this year, while Krishna was featured in Sugar Factory in 2023.