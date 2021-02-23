Everything you wanted to know about Darling Krishna and Milana’s wedding

Sandalwood stars Darling Krishna and Milana Nagraj are on a dreamy honeymoon in Maldives, but we still can’t get over their grand wedding in Bengaluru on Valentine’s Day. We decided to snoop around a little and found that it took months of planning to make this into a dream wedding. Their wedding planner Lakshmi Keerthu tells us how it all happened. “So, we knew we had about six to seven events and it was going to take a long time to plan it. It took us six months or so to just finalise and put together everything, because right from Milana’s wedding ensembles to the last few details like the decor elements, I had to take care of everything with a lot attention to detail!

The couple’s mandap, set in a pool, made a lot of noise and Lakshmi says that it was Krishna’s idea. “So Milana is a swimmer and Krishna wanted that to be representative of what she does and is best at. They were so sure of wanting the mandap in the middle of a pool... that it was something I had to ensure.”

It was also the most challenging part about the event, she says, “The hardest thing was definitely balancing the mandap and ensuring it is safe, and could take the weight of people coming in and out. The other challenging thing was making sure everything and everyone was in pastels and colour coordinated. We had to give guests the whole memo about pastel dress codes and other finer details that took a lot of work. On their sangeet, we also had a large canopy driveway full of fairy lights and we made sure that it looked like a star studded evening, which was a large set up to do and I haven’t really seen this concept anywhere else.

The colour scheme of the wedding, she reveals, was the bride’s choice. “Milana was pretty clear about the colours she wanted and how she was not really a fan of bright hues. She wanted it to be all pastels and that’s what we followed. Executing an Indian wedding with just pastel colours and ensuring we don’t repeat the set of colours wasn’t easy and took a lot of design sense to sort of get to doing,” she concludes.

