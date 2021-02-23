IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Everything you wanted to know about Darling Krishna and Milana’s wedding
Krishna and Milana’s wedding took six months to plan. (Photo:instagram/milananagaraj)
Krishna and Milana’s wedding took six months to plan. (Photo:instagram/milananagaraj)
bengaluru news

Everything you wanted to know about Darling Krishna and Milana’s wedding

The couple’s wedding planner tells us what went into planning the most awaited wedding in the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
By Somya Suresh, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:01 PM IST

Sandalwood stars Darling Krishna and Milana Nagraj are on a dreamy honeymoon in Maldives, but we still can’t get over their grand wedding in Bengaluru on Valentine’s Day. We decided to snoop around a little and found that it took months of planning to make this into a dream wedding. Their wedding planner Lakshmi Keerthu tells us how it all happened. “So, we knew we had about six to seven events and it was going to take a long time to plan it. It took us six months or so to just finalise and put together everything, because right from Milana’s wedding ensembles to the last few details like the decor elements, I had to take care of everything with a lot attention to detail!

The couple’s mandap, set in a pool, made a lot of noise and Lakshmi says that it was Krishna’s idea. “So Milana is a swimmer and Krishna wanted that to be representative of what she does and is best at. They were so sure of wanting the mandap in the middle of a pool... that it was something I had to ensure.”

It was also the most challenging part about the event, she says, “The hardest thing was definitely balancing the mandap and ensuring it is safe, and could take the weight of people coming in and out. The other challenging thing was making sure everything and everyone was in pastels and colour coordinated. We had to give guests the whole memo about pastel dress codes and other finer details that took a lot of work. On their sangeet, we also had a large canopy driveway full of fairy lights and we made sure that it looked like a star studded evening, which was a large set up to do and I haven’t really seen this concept anywhere else.

The colour scheme of the wedding, she reveals, was the bride’s choice. “Milana was pretty clear about the colours she wanted and how she was not really a fan of bright hues. She wanted it to be all pastels and that’s what we followed. Executing an Indian wedding with just pastel colours and ensuring we don’t repeat the set of colours wasn’t easy and took a lot of design sense to sort of get to doing,” she concludes.

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Krishna and Milana’s wedding took six months to plan. (Photo:instagram/milananagaraj)
Krishna and Milana’s wedding took six months to plan. (Photo:instagram/milananagaraj)
bengaluru news

Everything you wanted to know about Darling Krishna and Milana’s wedding

By Somya Suresh, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The couple’s wedding planner tells us what went into planning the most awaited wedding in the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People from Kasaragod Kerala stage a protest at Karnataka-Kerala border against Karnataka Government and Mangaluru district administration for asking to produce RT PCR test report before entering into Karnataka, in Mangaluru on Monday. (ANI)
People from Kasaragod Kerala stage a protest at Karnataka-Kerala border against Karnataka Government and Mangaluru district administration for asking to produce RT PCR test report before entering into Karnataka, in Mangaluru on Monday. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Marshals at Karnataka wedding halls to ensure Covid-19 rules followed

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Karnataka says it does not want a situation like that in Maharashtra, where cases are on the rise and fresh curbs have been introduced in a few pockets to stop the infection from spreading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka ministers CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani lashed out at supporters of the campaign by Panchamasalis for 2A category reservation status (HT photo)
Karnataka ministers CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani lashed out at supporters of the campaign by Panchamasalis for 2A category reservation status (HT photo)
bengaluru news

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal acting as B Team of Congress, say 2 Karnataka ministers

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Two Karnataka ministers, CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani, who belong to the sub-sect of the Lingayat community, hit out at the backers of an ongoing campaign by Panchamasalis for 2A category reservation status
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters demand merger of Belagavi district in Karnataka with Maharashtra(HT Archive)
Protesters demand merger of Belagavi district in Karnataka with Maharashtra(HT Archive)
bengaluru news

Belagavi’s Marathis accuse BJP, Congress of ignoring region

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • The Marathi speaking people in the region have sought the inclusion of Belagavi, Karwar, Balki, Bidar and Nipani with Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 22, eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Shivamogga. (AP)
On January 22, eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Shivamogga. (AP)
bengaluru news

6 die in dynamite blast in Karnataka; second such incident in a month

By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The minister in charge of the district said the explosives belonged to a quarry that was closed down on February 7 for not storing explosives properly and not having an engineer at the site
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Karnataka officials at the borders,those who wish to enter the state have to produce Covid-19 negative certificate through an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their cross over time.(AP file photo)
According to Karnataka officials at the borders,those who wish to enter the state have to produce Covid-19 negative certificate through an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their cross over time.(AP file photo)
bengaluru news

Covid-19 protocols: Karnataka closes borders with Kerala again

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Long queues of vehicles could be seen in the border areas since morning as Karnataka authorities sealed many roads, including national highways and restricted entry only for those with Covid-19 negative certificates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said Karnataka has made it mandatory for people arriving in the state to have a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.(Reuters file photo)
Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said Karnataka has made it mandatory for people arriving in the state to have a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.(Reuters file photo)
bengaluru news

Covid-19: No restrictions on inter-state travel, says Karnataka govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Health Minister K Sudhakar, while stating this, also cautioned people against negligence towards observing protocol and of stricter steps if the number of cases increase and said marshals would be deployed to monitor weddings as they were taking place without following any norms or guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharath, who stars in Kannada show, Brahmagantu, a remake of the Hindi TV show Badho Bahu, is looking forward to crossing 1000 episodes soon.
Bharath, who stars in Kannada show, Brahmagantu, a remake of the Hindi TV show Badho Bahu, is looking forward to crossing 1000 episodes soon.
bengaluru news

Bharath Bopanna: I want to explore films which create an impact and inspire people

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The Kannada actor, talks about playing a lead in a TV show for four years, doing films and his career
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLA Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal), a critic of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, speaks during a Panchamasali convention to demand inclusion in the 2A reservation category in Bengaluru, Sunday. (PTI)
BJP MLA Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil (Yatnal), a critic of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, speaks during a Panchamasali convention to demand inclusion in the 2A reservation category in Bengaluru, Sunday. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Yatnal, Kashappanavar exploiting Panchamasali agitation: K’taka ministers

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The statements come even as the influential seers of the Panchamasali, one of the largest subsects under the Lingayats, have intensified their agitation and asked that the reservation change be announced soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI file)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI file)
bengaluru news

Congress attacks Yediyurappa, lays out red carpet for disgruntled BJP leaders

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • Karnataka Congress president, D K Shivakumar said the party will make its stand on issues like reservation clear in the coming days and invited all disgruntled elements within the BJP to join the Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Panchamasali (Lingayat) community during a rally demanding for the inclusion of Lingayat community in the 2A reservation category, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(PTI)
Members of the Panchamasali (Lingayat) community during a rally demanding for the inclusion of Lingayat community in the 2A reservation category, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(PTI)
bengaluru news

New quota requests add to Karnataka's existing pile

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • Some of the requests by Karnataka caste groups are at least 5-10 years old, highlighting slow pace of progress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (left) said PM Modi's speeches before elections and now are completely opposite to each other (ANI)
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (left) said PM Modi's speeches before elections and now are completely opposite to each other (ANI)
bengaluru news

Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi and Yediyurappa over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:18 AM IST
  • The Congress has upped the ante against the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government that has been rattled by dissent and shortage of funds due to the reduction of revenue inflows from the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RBI had issued guidelines about bitcoins many times but recently a revised advisory was issued regarding it on December 5, 2017.(Reuters File Photo)
The RBI had issued guidelines about bitcoins many times but recently a revised advisory was issued regarding it on December 5, 2017.(Reuters File Photo)
bengaluru news

Dark web, drugs and bitcoins send Bengaluru police into a tizzy

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:06 AM IST
  • Bengaluru police opened a bitcoin account recently and told the accused to transfer his bitcoin to the account because it had to seize the cryptocurrency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J Mruthyunjaya Swami speaks to the press during the rally. (ANI/Twitter)
J Mruthyunjaya Swami speaks to the press during the rally. (ANI/Twitter)
bengaluru news

Panchamasali Lingayat seers give ultimatum to Yediyurappa govt over reservation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • Several leaders from Congress and the BJP were also seen raising demands for the reservation for the community at the gathering.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands gathered at the rally to demand that the Panchamasali community is included in the 2A category of backward classes for a higher percentage of reservation.(HT Photo)
Thousands gathered at the rally to demand that the Panchamasali community is included in the 2A category of backward classes for a higher percentage of reservation.(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Yatnal sets Yediyurappa new timeframe for 2A reservation for Panchamasali

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:10 PM IST
  • Yatnal, a staunch critic of Yediyurappa, said that he will raise the issue on March 4 at the beginning of the budget session of the state legislature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP