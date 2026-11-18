Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, known as KRK, is infamous for his unabashed views on both films and actors. But before he got into the movie review business, KRK had a short-lived career as an actor too.

KRK with Gracy Singh in a still from Deshdrohi.

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He made his debut as a leading man with the 2008 film Deshdrohi, which has become meme material over the years. He also played a role in the 2014 film Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri and starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. It seems that he is looking to revive his career. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and announced Deshdrohi 2, a sequel to the film by the same name. Check it out:

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{{^usCountry}} The poster features pictures of actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Deepak Dobriyal. The caption however makes no mention of them and doesn't tag them either. “Get ready. Deshdrohi2 is coming soo.” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The poster features pictures of actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Deepak Dobriyal. The caption however makes no mention of them and doesn't tag them either. “Get ready. Deshdrohi2 is coming soo.” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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However, when HT City reaches out to Deepak, he denies the news. “It's not true. Atleast 15 people I know have sent me the same (post).”

This is not the first time that KRK has announced Deshdrohi 2. In 2022 as well, he had posted on social media, “Shooting is going to start soon!” along with a poster. However, no known actors had featured on it at that time.