Dhanteras Special | Daisy Shah on redefining ‘Dhan’ this festive season: My biggest Dhan is my family

For actor Daisy Shah, the festival of Dhanteras carries a resonance that goes far beyond gold purchases and traditional festive shopping. As the festive fervour kicks off, the Jai Ho and Race 3 actor pauses to reflect. “For me, Dhanteras is not just about shopping or buying something valuable. It is about welcoming prosperity, positivity, good health, and happiness into our lives,” she shares.

Daisy Shah

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Regarding the vibe at her home during Dhanteras, her answer comes instantly: “Togetherness! I feel wealth is not always measured by how much money or jewellery we have; it is also about the people we have around us, the love we receive, and the peace of mind we enjoy. It’s a beautiful reminder to be grateful for everything we have and to look forward to new beginnings with a positive mindset,” she adds.

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The real ‘Dhan’ in her life right now? Daisy tells us, “I would say my biggest Dhan, or asset, is my family; good health and the love of the people around us matter the most.” The actor shares her early memories of the festival, recalling simple celebrations: “Growing up, festivals were always very special in our family. I remember the excitement around Dhanteras—watching everyone clean and decorate the house, preparing for Diwali, and following little family traditions,” she reminisces. “One thing I learnt is that festivals are not about how expensive your celebrations are, but about the emotions attached to them. My family taught me to respect traditions, value what we have, and share whatever we can.”

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{{^usCountry}} As for what she is planning to buy for her home or loved ones this Dhanteras, Daisy prefers intention over impulse. “I haven’t planned anything very specific yet, but I believe in buying something meaningful, whether it is for the house or a thoughtful gift for family. The happiness of giving is much more special than receiving. It’s not about the price tag, but the love behind it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for what she is planning to buy for her home or loved ones this Dhanteras, Daisy prefers intention over impulse. “I haven’t planned anything very specific yet, but I believe in buying something meaningful, whether it is for the house or a thoughtful gift for family. The happiness of giving is much more special than receiving. It’s not about the price tag, but the love behind it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Evaluating the tradition of gold, utensils, or modern investments, she advocates for a balanced approach. “All three have their own significance. Gold is associated with tradition and prosperity, utensils connect to our customs, and modern investments secure our future. Personally, I believe in maintaining a balance between traditions and practicality.”

“I love adding beautiful lights, diyas, fresh flowers, and traditional touches that instantly make the space feel welcoming. More than anything, the true energy of a home comes from the people in it—laughter, happiness, and family togetherness. I’m definitely someone who enjoys good food! I love homemade dishes and traditional Indian sweets. There’s something very special about home-cooked festive food because it brings back so many beautiful memories. Festivals come only once a year; I abandon my entire routine, so you shouldn’t be too strict with yourself!”

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