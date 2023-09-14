Dharmesh Darshan: Would want to cast some of Dhadkan original cast in the sequel

Dharmesh Darshan is ready to come out of his self-imposed sabbatical after 17 years, and he is ready to do it by revisiting his cult classic, Dhadkan (2000). The filmmaker reveals that he has been having meetings with the producers to revive the film, but is yet to give a final go ahead. Dhadkan starred Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty

The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Suniel Shetty, narrated a love story with a twisted love triangle.

“For years, I have chosen to be selective about the projects I work on, and want to be the case going forward. Now, Dhadkan has stood the test of time at the box office, and went on to become a classic. The actors often recite the dialogues or perform on the film’s songs till date, which shows the love it gets from the audience,” Darshan tells us.

The director adds, “It is a film I don’t want to commit just like that. Over the years, the production studio kept reaching out to me asking me to break my sabbatical and to work on the sequel, but I didn’t want to be a part of the crowd of sequels. Once they asked if they could just announce it, but I was not in favour of the empty announcement. Now, after what Gadar 2 has done, I got intrigued to know their state of mind. Also, I want to see how the audience will react to it”.

The filmmaker, who is in his mid 50s, has had one meeting with the production studio to discuss the idea and way ahead.

“I met them for one meeting out of respect. At the moment, it is only a preliminary discussion stage. I have not given a nod yet. I will do the film if overall there is no compromise on it. It should make money for everyone, but compromise on the integrity of the story. I want to make a decent film. When all that is assured, I will begin to make it,” he says.

Here, Darshan mentions that he has a story in mind, and is okay to get new writers on board to pen the screenplay.

“I have a responsibility when I am working on the second part. At the moment, I am not sure if it will be a sequel or introduce a new chapter in the Dhadkan franchise. I have an idea. It will be something fresh,” he says, adding, “It will tell a fresh story, and it will be nice to inculcate some of the original stars, if not all of them. That is the idea”.

Moreover, he is ready to revisit some of his other hits such as Lootere (1993) and Raja Hindustani (1996).

“There are too many expectations from these, so I am open to revisit the same and have ideas for the same, but it has to be legitimate. I'm back on the horse, only if it's conducive to my state of mind as an artist. If that is the case, I am ready to make that within a year,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON