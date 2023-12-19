Divya Agarwal announces wedding with Apurva Padgaonkar: I want to change typical narratives with my wedding

Actor Divya Agarwal recently announced her wedding with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar on social media with a cute invite. The couple, whose journey dates back seven to eight years are ready for the “new phase of their life”, after getting engaged in December last year. “Apu is the one who brought the wedding on the cards. I was very confused and scared with the idea of a relationship or taking it to the next step. He told me, ‘My love is very old school and there is no exit door in this relationship, I want us to work on everything that we have’,” she tells us. Divya Agarwal wedding with Apurva

From a year-long engagement until now, the couple has navigated various challenges together, overcoming fears and insecurities. “He is my support system and I know he is the one. Brides enter in slow motion, I am going to run and sprint towards Apu,” 31-year-old jokes.

While the big day’s date is still under contemplation, the couple is leaning towards a window between 18th-20th February. “Nothing has been planned yet. As much as Indian weddings are fun, they are also equally stressful. I know one thing that I want to change the idea of a wedding that has been going on for a while now. There has to be a different outlook,” the Bigg Boss OTT winner states.

“Haldi mai yellow, mehndi mai green pehenna hai, it is like a pattern now. There are two days for the wedding and people are too tired to attend or do anything, which is not fun and a pressure instead. So, I want to change everything about my wedding. I will change all the narratives. For example, I don’t want to sit for 5 hours putting mehndi and seeing others enjoying it. And, there won’t be a green and pink gadda and flowers ka decor. I only want lighting and don’t want to waste flowers. I will even ask my guests to not get a bouquet. So, these are the very little things that I want to change. I want to do all my budgeting for the big day. I want to go back to the time where I am only my parents’ daughter, without any celebrity tags. So, the ritual wedding would be an intimate affair with around 50 people, but I would definitely throw a party for all my friends from the fraternity,” Agarwal further explains.