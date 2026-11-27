Actor Ananya Panday believes Artificial Intelligence (AI) can aid filmmaking, but must never come at the cost of human talent A or consent. The 28-year-old, who was granted interim protection of her personality rights by the Bombay High Court earlier this month, tells HT City, "AI is obviously a reality we are dealing with. It is funny to say the word 'reality' when it is 'artificial', but it is something we all have to accept; it is a part of our lives."

Ananya Panday

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Panday had approached the court over the unauthorized use of her identity, including sexually explicit deepfakes, fake endorsements and Al chatbots impersonating her.

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Acknowledging the benefits of AI on film sets, particularly in sound editing, the actor, who will be seen in the second season of her show Call Me Bae, says, "Things we would have to earlier take retakes for constantly, due to maybe disturbance... with AI, that has sped up. Cleaning it up is quicker. But when it comes to Al replacing people... that's when it becomes scary. I personally don't feel AI can ever take over human emotion."

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{{^usCountry}} While apprehensive about the future of the technology, Panday stresses the need for boundaries. "I don't know what is going to happen in the long run, but we have to put our foot down, especially when it is non-consensual, and AI is used against a person to degrade them, or show something that is not true." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While apprehensive about the future of the technology, Panday stresses the need for boundaries. "I don't know what is going to happen in the long run, but we have to put our foot down, especially when it is non-consensual, and AI is used against a person to degrade them, or show something that is not true." {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, returning to play Bella Choudhary in her show, she says, “People are going to see a version of my character that is constantly evolving and growing, and that’s how it should be as time passes."

Ananya was last seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, which starred Lakshya opposite her. It released on the big screens earlier this year.