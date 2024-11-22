EXCLUSIVE| Bae Hyeon-seong : After acting in Family By Choice, I have become more outgoing

One often sees real life imitating the reel, but when the opposite happens, it is indeed a bit surprising. South Korean actor Bae Hyeon-seong agrees. In an exclusive chat with HT City, he says that playing Kang Hae-jun in the ongoing drama, Family By Choice, has had an unexpected effect on his personality: “I’m introverted and shy, but stepping into Hae-jun’s world has made me more outgoing. I now find myself laughing more and being more expressive than before.” Bae Hyeon-seong on Family By Choice and love for India(Photo: SLL)

He adds, “As a person, I am slow-paced and quiet, but as an actor, I come alive on the set. Communicating and engaging with people transforms me.” Hyeon-seong further shares that he makes it a point to make eye contact while conversing with people: “People tell me that I communicate a lot with my eyes and express myself vividly. I feel that one of my greatest strengths as an actor.”

In SLL’s drama, Family By Choice, the actor plays Hae-jun, a happy-go-lucky young man who harbours a deep sadness that stems from his childhood. He says that he liked the premise of the show, as “each character in this story has fun ways to heal and nurture the other. Hae-jun’s character drew me in, despite his sadness, because he chooses to smile to conceal that pain. His cheerful side only makes his pain more poignant.”

The 25-year-old, who has starred in recent hits like Our Blues (2022) and Gyeonseong Creature Season 2 says that diverse genres have helped him expand his repertoire as an actor. “It’s a journey of growth that I’m both learning from and enjoying. I'd love to revisit the action genre, like I did in Gyeonseong Creature Season 2, and delve into fantasy worlds, apocalyptic dramas and heartbreaking love stories. I also think that teen movies and melodramas, where I can portray a character like Hae-jun, would suit me greatly.”

Hyeon- seong, who has a strong fanbase in India, says that he loves Indian food. Ask him if he has watched any Indian movie and he replies, “If you recommend some to me, I will watch them. Getting a chance to be a part of Indian cinema would be an incredibly enjoyable and valuable experience.” He adds, “As for Indian cuisine, I remember enjoying curry and nan at Indian restaurants in Korea. If I ever get an opportunity to visit India, I would love to explore the rich variety of food there.”